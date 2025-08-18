Kenadyr Metals to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp., applying to complete TSXV reactivation

Kenadyr has entered into agreements to acquire a 100% interest in the high-grade Adelita Copper-Gold-Silver Project, a district-scale opportunity in the prolific Sonora-Arizona Copper Belt. This includes the previously announced agreement to acquire an initial 80% interest (see news release dated June 20, 2025)

Technical team led by Dr. Peter Megaw, co-founder of MAG Silver and key figure behind multiple major Mexican discoveries. Gord Neal, a key executive in the value creation of MAG Silver to join the Company's Board

Launch of $3 million subscription receipt financing at $0.375 to fund exploration and growth initiatives

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Kenadyr Metals Corp., to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp. (TSXV: KEN.H) (OTC: KNDYF) ("Algo Grande"), announces the launch of its copper-focused growth strategy with the proposed reactivation on the TSX Venture Exchange. As part of the transaction, Algo Grande is consolidating 100% ownership of the 5,985-hectare Adelita Project, having signed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 20% interest. This builds on the initial agreement to acquire an 80% stake, securing full control of the district-scale asset (see news release date June 20, 2025). Located in the Sonora-Arizona Copper Belt, the project is anchored by a near-surface, high-grade Cu-Au-Ag skarn system, multiple untested skarn targets, and a 4.5 km porphyry anomaly.

Algo Grande is advancing a North America-focused high-grade copper strategy, aiming to unlock shareholder value through modern, data-driven exploration. The company has assembled an experienced and well-rounded team with deep technical expertise and capital markets experience. The company is pleased to announce that Gord Neal plans to join the Board in connection with the completion of the acquisition of the Adelita Project. Mr. Neal has more than 30 years of management experience in the metals and mining sector, beginning his career as VP of Corporate Development at MAG Silver Corp. Mr. Neal has raised over $750M for various resource companies. Mr. Neal is joining a veteran team of mining executives and entrepreneurs:

Company's Technical Advisory Board is led by renowned exploration geologist Dr. Peter Megaw, co-founder of MAG Silver, and is further strengthened by respected mining executive Michael Williams and mining engineer John McVey

Company's Management Team includes Tim McCutcheon (CEO) and Kevin Ma (Executive Director) with a combined 50 years of mining executive and capital markets experience

This team brings a proven track record of value creation across exploration, project development, and strategic corporate growth.

Timothy McCutcheon, CEO of Kenadyr, commented: "Algo Grande is building a copper company designed to give stakeholders maximum leverage to rising copper prices. We are honored to have Dr. Peter Megaw on our team and, now to welcome Gord Neal. Gord played a key strategic role alongside Peter during MAG Silver's early growth-and together, they bring tremendous value and proven discovery-to-development expertise to Algo Grande."

About The Adelita Project

The Adelita Project is anchored by the Cerro Grande Skarn discovery, a near-surface copper-gold-silver system open along strike and depth. Leveraging over US$8 million in historical exploration data - including 7,000 metres of drilling and extensive geophysical surveys (VTEM, IP, magnetics).

Project Highlights:

The 5,985-hectare Adelita Project hosts a pipeline of untested, high-priority targets beyond the Cerro Grande Skarn discovery, which covers just ~5% of the property

Multiple high-priority skarn targets along a 6 km untested corridor, in addition to a large 4.5 km porphyry-related geophysical and geochemical anomaly

Exploration permit and social license secured; inaugural drill program scheduled for fall 2025

Historic Drill Results (Cerro Grande Skarn Zone):

47.64 m @ 1.05% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, 46.00 g/t Ag

22.35 m @ 1.35% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au, 69.00 g/t Ag

11.20 m @ 1.11% Cu, 0.59 g/t Au, 39.90 g/t Ag

Strategic Location & Infrastructure: The Adelita Project is situated in Sonora, Mexico's top copper-producing state, accounting for 80% of the Country's copper production. The project benefits from road access, nearby grid power, water availability, and is approximately 300 km from the Guaymas deep-water port

Its proximity to regional smelting infrastructure currently processing low-grade porphyry feed presents a strategic opportunity for Algo Grande to supply high-grade supplemental material

All technical information in this news release regarding the Adelita Project, including historical drill intercepts and exploration data, is derived from the "Technical Report for the Adelita Project, Sonora, Mexico," dated June 10, 2021, prepared by Mark T. Smethurst, P.Geo. for Infinitum Copper Corp., and filed under Infinitum Copper Corp.'s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Securing 100% Ownership in High-Grade CU-AU-AG Adelita Project

Kenadyr announces that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated August 12, 2025 (the "Minaurum Agreement") with Minaurum Gold Inc., an arm's length party to Kenadyr, and Minera Minaurum Gold, S.A. de C.V. ("Minaurum"), a private Mexican company, to acquire Minaurum's 20% right, title, and interest in the Adelita Project. The transaction is expected to complete concurrently with the Corporation's acquisition of Exploraciones Margarita S.A. de C.V., a private Mexican company holding an 80% interest in the Adelita Project (see news release dated June 20, 2025), resulting in the Corporation acquiring a 100% interest in the Property (collectively, the "Acquisitions").

Under the terms of the Minaurum Agreement, Kenadyr will acquire a 20% interest in and to the Property in exchange for:

313,953 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"), representing $135,000 of Common Shares to be issued at a price of $0.43 per Common Share; and

a 1% net smelter return royalty from the sale of any ores, minerals, mineral substances, metals, or concentrates derived from the Property

The Acquisitions are subject to customary conditions, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Acquisitions will be a fundamental acquisition for Kenadyr, with Kenadyr applying to reactivate from NEX to the TSXV (the "Reactivation") as described below. Trading in the Common Shares will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of TSXV Policy 5.3.

$3 Million Reactivation Financing

In connection with the Acquisitions, Kenadyr will complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.375 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3,000,000 (the "Financing"). Each Subscription Receipt will convert into one Common Share subject to the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, including the completion of the Acquisitions and approval of the TSXV. The proceeds of the Financing will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of the escrow release conditions.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including TSXV approval. Proceeds from the Financing will be used to fund payment obligations and exploration expenditures relating to the Property, and for general working capital purposes.

The Corporation may pay finders' fees to eligible parties in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies. Securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

Application for Reactivation to TSXV

It is anticipated that the Acquisitions and the Financing will result in the Corporation satisfying the TSXV's continued listing requirements for a Tier 2 mining issuer. In connection with the Acquisitions and the Financing, the Corporation intends to apply to the TSXV to graduate from the NEX board of the TSXV to Tier 2 of the TSXV.

It is also anticipated, that in connection with the Acquisitions and the Financing, the Corporation will change its name to "Algo Grande Copper Corp." The Corporation will issue a further news release upon receiving Exchange approval, announcing the effective date of the name change.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Lorne Warner, an independent, Qualified Person for Kenadyr Metals Corp. as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Warner has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Adelita Project, which includes his review of the historical sampling, analytical and procedures and two site visits to verify drill collar locations and personally collect rock samples for analysis. Mr. Warner also completed a technical Ni-43-101 report on the property in 2021 and recently completed a second technical report on the property, yet to be published.

Management notes that historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to Kenadyr Metals Corp., but have been verified by its Qualified Person; as a result, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Kenadyr Metals, Adelita property. Management cautions that historical results, discoveries and any published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Kenadyr Metals, Adelita property.

About Kenadyr Metals Corp.

Kenadyr Metals Corp., to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp., is advancing a high-grade copper exploration project in the Sonora-Arizona Copper Belt, one of the world's most productive copper regions, comparable in scale to Chile's Andean Belt.

The company has entered into agreements to acquire the Adelita Project, which is anchored by the Cerro Grande skarn, a high-grade, near-surface Cu-Au-Ag system in Sonora, Mexico. With over 7,000 metres of historical drilling, extensive geophysical data (VTEM, IP, magnetics), and multiple untested targets, the project offers district-scale upside. Legacy datasets are being reprocessed using AI-assisted 3D geophysical modeling to refine drill targets and guide potential resource delineation.

ON BEHALF OF KENADYR METALS CORP.,

"Tim McCutcheon"

Tim McCutcheon

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Acquisitions and the Financing, the proposed use of proceeds of the Financing, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals for the Reactivation, the completion of the name change, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Corporation with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Corporation's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

