CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.: CBAK Energy Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

DALIAN, China, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues1 were $40.52 million, down 15% from $47.79 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was largely attributable to our Dalian facilities, where most customers operate in the residential energy supply sector. These facilities are currently upgrading their product portfolio, shifting from Model 26650 to Model 40135. Customers who previously purchased Model 26650 are now in the process of testing and validating the new Model 40135, and we expect a gradual recovery once both existing and potential customers complete this validation. In addition, capacity for Model 32140 produced at our Phase I Nanjing facilities is fully booked. To meet growing demand, we are expanding Model 32140 capacity at our Phase II Nanjing facilities. Once Phase II operations commence by year-end, we anticipate a significant acceleration in growth from our Nanjing facilities.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business 2024

Second Quarter 2025

Second Quarter % Change

YoY Net Revenues ($) 35,598,124 21,090,137 -40.8 Gross Profits ($) 12,917,293 3,411,633 -73.6 Gross Margin 36.3 % 16.2 % - Net Income ($) 7,892,641 (2,071,334 ) -126.2 Net Revenues from Battery Business on Applications ($) Electric Vehicles 199,258 142,139 -28.7 Light Electric Vehicles 1,825,501 2,426,624 33 Residential Energy Supply & Uninterruptable supplies 33,573,365 18,521,374 -44.8 Total 47,793,045 40,524,333 -15.2 1Net revenues consist of the Company's self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.

Cost of revenues was $36.06 million, representing an increase of 2.84% from $35.07 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was $4.46 million, representing a decrease of 64.95% from $12.73 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 11%, compared to 26.6% in the same period of 2024.

Operating loss amounted to $3.53 million, compared to an operating income of $5.95 million in the same period of 2024.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $3.07 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $6.45 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted loss per share were both $0.03, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.07 in 2024.

First Half of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues1 were $75.46 million, a 29.2% decrease from $106.62 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting the factors discussed above.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business 2024

First Half 2025

First Half % Change

YoY Net Revenues ($) 80,435,993 41,453,475 -48.5 Gross Profits ($) 31,375,815 8,131,735 -74.1 Gross Margin 39 % 19.6 % - Net Income ($) 19,575,070 (1,734,473 ) -108.9 Net Revenues from Battery Business on Applications ($) Electric Vehicles 679,439 679,646 0.03 Light Electric Vehicles 3,335,793 5,271,498 58 Residential Energy Supply & Uninterruptable supplies 76,420,761 35,502,331 -53.5 Total 106,615,477 75,463,234 -29.2 1Net revenues consist of the Company's self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.

Cost of revenues was $66.2 million, representing a decrease of 11.86% from $75.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was $9.26 million, representing a decrease of 70.6% from $31.5 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 12.28%, compared to 29.5% in the same period of 2024.

Operating loss amounted to $6.4 million, compared to an operating income of $16.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $4.65 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $16.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted loss per share were both $0.05, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.18 in 2024.

Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "As noted in our Q1 earnings, this year marks a strategic transition in battery models at our key manufacturing base. Our Dalian facilities are scheduled to begin mass production of Model 40135 in September, with customers already testing and validating the product and providing highly positive feedback. We expect a gradual recovery at Dalian beginning in Q4. Meanwhile, the completion of Phase II expansion for Model 32140 at our Nanjing facilities has been postponed to Q4. At present, customers at Dalian are transitioning to Model 40135, while capacity at Nanjing is fully booked, necessitating further expansion to meet demand. Once Model 40135 enters mass production in Dalian and the additional Model 32140 capacity in Nanjing comes online by year-end, we anticipate a strong rebound in production and sales."

Jiewei Li, Director and Chief Financial Officer, added, "The performance of our battery segment has historically been strong, but this year we are undergoing a strategic upgrade to our product portfolio-introducing Model 40135-while also facing significantly higher-than-expected demand for our most popular model, the Model 32140. As Mr. Hu noted, we are confident that our financial performance will experience a gradual and solid recovery in the near term. We are also close to finalizing agreements with several internationally renowned customers. Our customer base is highly global, including leading players such as top-five manufacturers in India's two- and three-wheeler market, top-five companies in the portable power bank sector, and other major names in the energy storage industry. As always, we will try our best to seek customer consent and announce these names and agreements to ensure transparency for our shareholders. We are working hard to ensure our shareholders and investors that we are a fast-growing company with a solid customer structure and a strong commitment to future growth."

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company's products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(In US$ except for number of shares) December 31,

2024 June 30,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,724,360 $ 5,679,756 Pledged deposits 54,061,642 53,697,312 Term deposits 4,237,090 2,129,996 Trade and bills receivable, net 32,938,918 34,655,174 Inventories 22,851,027 37,443,143 Prepayments and other receivables 20,004,966 9,359,355 Receivables from former subsidiary 12,399 2,945 Income tax recoverable 566,458 480,234 Total current assets 141,396,860 143,447,915 Property, plant and equipment, net 85,486,829 83,891,222 Construction in progress 42,526,859 71,635,858 Long-term investments, net 2,246,494 2,323,089 Prepaid land use rights 11,075,973 12,226,229 Intangible assets, net 382,962 154,251 Deposit paid for acquisition of long-term investments 15,864,318 16,164,605 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,237,849 3,251,097 Total assets $ 302,218,144 $ 333,094,266 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and bills payable 84,724,386 97,634,483 Short-term bank borrowings 26,087,350 33,885,284 Other short-term loans 335,715 336,391 Accrued expenses and other payables 58,285,635 65,324,756 Payable to a former subsidiary, net 419,849 414,046 Deferred government grants, current 556,214 566,742 Product warranty provisions 23,426 23,312 Operating lease liability, current 1,268,405 1,229,323 Total current liabilities 171,700,980 199,414,337 Long-term bank borrowings - 4,871,716 Deferred government grants, non-current 7,580,255 10,269,732 Product warranty provisions 420,688 449,122 Operating lease liability, non-current 2,449,056 2,245,219 Total liabilities 182,150,979 217,250,126 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 90,083,396 issued and 89,939,190 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; and 90,099,500 issued and 88,867,313 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 90,083 90,099 Donated shares 14,101,689 14,101,689 Additional paid-in capital 247,842,445 247,892,318 Statutory reserves 1,230,511 3,042,602 Accumulated deficit (122,605,730 ) (129,070,018 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,919,345 ) (12,542,048 ) 125,739,653 123,514,642 Less: Treasury shares (4,066,610 ) (5,303,730 ) Total shareholders' equity 121,673,043 118,210,912 Non-controlling interests (1,605,878 ) (2,366,772 ) Total equity 120,067,165 115,844,140 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 302,218,144 $ 333,094,266