Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.: Unicycive Therapeutics Granted New U.S. Patent for UNI-494 to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the "Company" or "Unicycive"), today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent 12,377,082 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for UNI-494 to treat Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). This patent follows the issuance of an earlier method of use patent for the treatment of Acute Kidney Injury with UNI-494.

"While we are focused on seeking FDA approval of our lead product oxylanthanum carbonate, we are pleased to announce the issuance of another patent for our second investigational drug, UNI-494," said Shalabh Gupta, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive. "This patent is part of a broader intellectual property portfolio for UNI-494, which supports potential partnership opportunities and future development efforts. We have completed a Phase I clinical study in healthy volunteers and have received Orphan Drug Designation for the prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in patients undergoing kidney transplantation."

About UNI-494

UNI-494 is a novel nicotinamide ester derivative and a selective ATP-sensitive mitochondrial potassium channel activator. Mitochondrial dysfunction plays a critical role in the progression of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. UNI-494 has a novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function and may be beneficial for the treatment of several diseases including kidney disease. UNI-494 is protected by issued patent(s) in the U.S. and Europe and a wide range of patent applications worldwide. UNI-494 has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients. UNI-494 has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers.

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is defined as a sudden loss of kidney function that is determined based on increased serum creatinine levels and decreased urine output and is limited to a duration of 7 days. The primary causes of AKI include sepsis, ischemia, hypoxia, and drug-induced nephrotoxicity. Delayed Graft Function is a type of acute kidney injury that occurs in the first week after kidney transplantation. AKI is estimated to occur in 20-200 per million population in the community, 7-18% of patients in the hospital and approximately 50% of patients admitted to the intensive care unit. Importantly AKI is associated with morbidity and mortality; an estimated 2 million people die of AKI worldwide every year whereas survivors of AKI are at increased risk of chronic kidney disease and end stage renal disease.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive's second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Unicycive's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Unicycive's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Unicycive's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Unicycive specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

