The Prix Galien USA Best Digital Health Solution category recognizes achievements that improve the human conditions through scientific innovation

Helfie AI, aglobal mobile health platform, today announced the company has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Prix Galien USA 2025 prize for Best Digital Health Solution.

Helfie AI resets the trajectory of health by pairing everyone with their own health AI platform by checking key conditions, such as cardiovascular, lung, sexual, and skin health, delivering intelligent insights, and enabling persistent monitoring, all via their mobile within seconds and for cents.

Helfie AI ensures that access to health intelligence is not a function of geography, income, or infrastructure. With nothing more than a smartphone, anyone, anywhere, can engage with a personal health AI that understands their body, watches over their health, and helps them act early.

"To be nominated for the Prix Galien awards is an honor and a testament to the impact Helfie AI can have on preventative healthcare access to millions of individuals worldwide," said Helfie AI CEO George Tomeski. "We see healthcare as a living network and not a series of isolated interactions when someone falls ill. It should be a continuous, ambient intelligence woven into daily life, which is the basis for how we've built Helfie AI. We're creating a healthcare revolution emphasizing data ownership, universal access, and freedom of choice, enabling early disease detection and prevention for all 8 billion of us."

"As Jury Chair, I am honored to recognize these exceptional nominees who exemplify the transformative power of innovation in medical technology, digital health, and entrepreneurship," said Kenneth C. Frazier, Chair of the Jury, Prix Galien USA Awards Committee. "Their ground breaking work represents the future of healthcare and our shared commitment to improving lives through scientific excellence."

Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 30, 2025, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

About The Prix Galien Awards

The Prix Galien USA, overseen and directed by The Galien Foundation, is an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. The nominees for this year's awards are grouped in the following categories: "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup."

About Helfie AI

Helfie AI was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2021 and has expanded operations to Europe, North America, Africa and Asia with multiple active B2B partnerships with top tier companies already in place.

Helfie AI tackles two of healthcare's most fundamental challenges: the lack of participation in preventative healthcare and the under-utilisation of health data. Every facet of healthcare, starting with the quality and longevity of human life, can be dramatically improved if everyone actively participates in preventative health and if health data is actively utilized throughout the healthcare system.

The accessibility made possible by Helfie AI can significantly reduce the $7 trillion spent annually on treating preventable conditions.

Helfie AI provides users with clear next steps, connects them to medical care if/as required, allows interaction around numerous health conditions, from cardiovascular to skin health, and enables sharing AI findings with their own carers and doctors.

More details on the checks Helfie can make are available at www.helfie.ai

