ProFrac Holding Corp. and Seismos Inc.: ProFrac Holding Corp. and Seismos to Introduce Supervised and Unsupervised Closed Loop Fracturing Across All U.S. Basins

Closed Loop Fracturing at scale enables unprecedented efficiencies, and performance optimization driven by live data interpolation and preconfigured decision trees.

WILLOW PARK, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) ("ProFrac") and Seismos today announced a strategic partnership for the launch of Closed Loop Fracturing, now available across all major U.S. basins.

This bold move marks the first large-scale deployment of an extensively operator-validated, real-time quality control system, enabling fully automated Closed Loop Fracturing. The system redefines how completions are measured, optimized, and scaled, and illustrates ProFrac's relentless drive to bring its customers the best available fracturing technology, as well as ProFrac's confidence in its quality of services, where every stage is independently benchmarked by Seismos' technology.

"This partnership with Seismos builds on the foundation we've laid with ProPilot," said Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman of ProFrac. "By combining ProPilot's surface automation with Seismos' subsurface intelligence, we're delivering more control to operators through dynamic completion design that optimizes hydrocarbon recovery. It's the next evolution of how ProFrac brings accountable performance to our customers, with Seismos acting as an independent auditor of downhole performance."

ProFrac and Seismos are offering two deployment models to fit different operator needs:

SUPERVISED MODE: Engineers and completion teams can act in real-time using a continuous stream of validated subsurface data. This allows on-the-fly optimization of stage design, fluid placement, and perforation strategy, while the stage is still active. Every decision is based on measurements.

UNSUPERVISED MODE: For operators ready to automate repeatability, this mode allows the system to execute a set of pre-defined decisions based on real-time responses. It reduces overhead, increases operational speed, and delivers consistency at scale without requiring human intervention.

ProFrac and Seismos are already working towards full tech stack and crew-level integration. From day one, it has been designed to scale across all fleets, enabling Closed Loop Fracturing for all supermajors and leading independents.

"Seismos is the innovator who introduced the concept of Closed Loop Fracturing, and we are leading the market with the only patented, transparent, fully-vetted technology that is years ahead of the copycats," commented Panos Adamopoulos, CEO of Seismos. "True closed-loop frac operations are built on the unbiased audit of frac performance, a capability only Seismos provides. ProFrac's willingness to be measured at this level speaks volumes about their commitment to performance and transparency. "

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services holding company providing hydraulic fracturing, proppant production, related completion services and complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

ProFrac brings relentless conviction to driving performance through innovation. ProFrac is scaling a new model where transparency, optimization, and stage-level accountability are the default.

For more information, please visit ProFrac's website at www.PFHoldingsCorp.com.

About Seismos

Seismos is the worldwide leader in AI-powered Acoustic Sensing providing rapid, continuous insights for enclosed structures from wellbores to pipelines. The pioneer in real-time frac optimization since 2017, Seismos introduced the concept of closed loop fracturing years before the market recognized its potential. The company's patented, physics-based measurements have been vetted by blue-chip operators who validated them using multiple methodologies. The only technology provider delivering unbiased, real-time QC across the full operation measuring friction, perforation performance, and flow distribution, Seismos independently audits every frac aspect.

Seismos, based in Austin, TX, serves over 100 customers and has been featured in numerous industry publications. For more information, please visit www.seismos.com

