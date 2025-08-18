INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MEDevice Boston Partnerships Highlighting Strategic Alliances and MedTech Catalyst

Strategic alliances with 18 organizations position New England's largest medical device event as hub for global innovation and market access

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / MEDevice Boston, the premier event for medical device professionals in New England, announces strategic partnerships for the upcoming 2025 edition. As the medical device sector continues to evolve on a global scale, with the market projected to reach $572.31 in 2025, these partnerships exemplify the collective industry commitment for international perspectives, advancements and critical conversations.

The event has secured collaboration with industry organizations and media publications that brings specialized expertise and reach to the broader community, including MedExecWomen, Women In Technology International (WITI), Women In Bio (WIB), Design News, MD+DI, MedTech Dive, Med-Tech Innovation News, Medical Plastics News (MPN), Med Tech Outlook, Orthopedic Design & Technology (ODT), Medical Produce Outsourcing (MPO), Medical Device Developments (MDD), Medical Design Briefs, MedTech Media Europe (MTME) and Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA).

"Partnerships expand our reach, build on the strength of our community and fuel opportunities for growth," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "As the landscape continues to evolve, these collaborations add an additional layer of resource, helping attendees navigate change and uncover new pathways for advancement."

Returning as a partner, MassMEDIC is sponsoring the day two Fireside Chat Reception titled Breaking Barriers - Leading Through Technology Challenges in MedTech. The featured reception highlights influential leaders discussing integrating new technologies, navigating regulatory shifts and ensuring patient-centric design in a rapidly evolving landscape. Designed as part of the event's new feature, Fireside Chats are a series of candid, executive-level unfiltered conversations, the discussion offers a direct look at how decision-makers are driving growth and navigating market complexity. The reception will conclude with refreshments and informal networking, offering attendees a chance to continue the conversation and make valuable connections.

NEMIC (New England Medical Innovation Center) has expanded its partnership for the 2025 event, hosting the International Start-Up Pitch Reception taking place on day one. Attendees will get a front-row seat as trailblazing startups from the U.S., Switzerland and Korea pitch cutting-edge technologies to industry experts. With drinks, appetizers and an opportunity to network, the session celebrates entrepreneurship, allowing attendees and exhibitors to connect and get inspired by the next wave of MedTech disruptors.

BDMT (Business Development & Marketing Transformation Global) joins the lineup with the first of its kind Innovator Summit, creating an exclusive specialized forum connecting U.S. healthcare decision-makers with high-potential Korean MedTech companies. This unique partnership addresses the challenges of international market entry, offering participants direct access to regional buyers from medical device manufacturers and healthcare systems. The summit provides a structured global pathway for navigating regulatory complexities while establishing the crucial relationships needed for successful U.S market penetration.

"South Korean companies are accelerating progress in innovations for chronic disease prevention, diagnostics, digital health and more," comments Suzy Im, Managing Partner, BDMT Global. "Our summit connects these cutting-edge technology innovators with U.S. healthcare leaders seeking fresh pipelines. By licensing or co-developing proven technologies, U.S. companies can reduce R&D costs and timelines, while also taking advantage of reshoring incentives through partnerships with innovators open to U.S.-based manufacturing."

Through key collaboration, MEDevice Boston offers attendees and exhibitors an opportunity to gain connections and insights on new pathways into global markets. These alliances address industry challenges including regulatory complexities, market access limitation and innovation hurdles, by creating space for practical solutions and cross-border conversations. Curated programs such as the Summit and Fireside Chats bring together established voices and emerging talents for exchanging knowledge and resources all under one roof, offering deeper examination of the forces shaping the future of the sector.

To learn more about the partnership session and register for the event happening from September 30 - October 1, 2025, at the Boston Convention Center, visit: www.medeviceboston.com

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/medevice-boston-partnerships-highlighting-strategic-alliances-and-medtech-cata-1061492