Allegro DVT, a global leader in video compliance tools and testing services, will showcase its StreamWise System Streams and Astralis VQ Analyzer at SET Expo 2025 in São Paulo, demonstrating its commitment to support the deployment of TV 3.0 in Brazil.

The new TV 3.0 system, Brazil's next generation digital TV Broadcast Standard, was developed by the Brazilian Terrestrial Television System Forum (SBTVD). It introduces advanced video codecs (VVC, MPEG-5 LCEVC), next-generation audio (MPEG-H), hybrid delivery, MIMO, emergency alerts, and Sign Language support, enabling richer user experiences. These advanced and complex new features require rigorous testing to ensure quality, reliability, robustness, and interoperability while minimizing costs and protecting brand reputation.

With over 23 years of experience, Allegro DVT is a leading provider of video silicon IP, an official TV testing laboratory for the Nordic countries, and a trusted DVB solutions provider across Europe, while also offering testing solutions for ISDB-T, ATSC 3.0, and now TV 3.0.

Allegro DVT's extensive portfolio enables broadcasters, operators, and manufacturers to provide TV experiences that fully comply with industry standards, comprising:

StreamWise System Streams: Synthetic test streams combining video, audio, and transport data to ensure seamless interoperability and reduce field failures

Astralis VQ Analyzer: Advanced bitstream analysis at both system and video elementary levels providing deep inspection of bitstream content. It features multi-codec support, extensive standard coverage for bitstream conformance check and rapid issue detection

Lab Testing Services: Independent, accredited testing, including RF and PSI/SI verification, saving up to 10 weeks compared with self-testing

These solutions enhance vendor confidence, strengthen consumer trust, and ensure robust, future-proof interoperability empowering OEMs and operators to deliver feature-rich, standards-compliant TV 3.0 services.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble/France with offices in Belfast/Northern Ireland, San Diego/USA, Beijing/China, Paphos/Cyprus Yerevan/Armenia is a world leading provider of digital video technology solutions including video compliance tools and semiconductor video IPs. Allegro DVT products comprise industry leading tools to analyze video/system bitstreams and confirm the compliance of digital TV Receivers. Allegro DVT also operates as an independent, impartial, and objective testing house providing professional digital TV, receiver and video decoder compliance test services to major TV OEMs, CE vendors and digital TV broadcasters and operators worldwide.

