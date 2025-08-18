Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4") (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, and Global Blue Group Holding AG ("Global Blue") (NYSE: GB), the leading specialty payments and technology platform enabling tax-free shopping, dynamic currency conversion, and payments solutions to the world's largest retail brands, today announced the successful completion of the squeeze-out merger under Swiss law pursuant to which Global Blue merged with and into Global Blue Group Holding GmbH (f/k/a GT Holding 1 GmbH) ("Merger Sub"), with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving entity and wholly-owned subsidiary of Shift4 (the "Merger"). As a result of the Merger, the remaining 2.63% outstanding shares of Global Blue (the "Shares") not previously purchased by Shift4 in the previously announced completion of a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") have been cancelled and converted into the right to receive $7.50 per common share in cash, subject to any applicable withholding taxes. The Merger was approved by the Global Blue shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on August 18, 2025. Following consummation of the Merger, Shift4 caused Global Blue to voluntarily delist its Shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

As previously announced, Shift4 successfully completed the Tender Offer on July 3, 2025 to purchase an aggregate of approximately 97.37% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Shift4 accepted for payment and promptly paid for all such Shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 21, 2025, as amended.

