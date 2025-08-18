HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The Food Expo, Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Home Delights Expo successfully concluded today, bringing together approximately 1,890 exhibitors and welcoming over 500,000 visits.- The per capital spending across the five fairs reached HK$1,630.- 48% of respondents believe that health, green and organic food trends are worth paying attention to. Halal food and beverage label at the expo helps promote the development of halal foods.- The five theme days, along with a series of exciting activities effectively boosted local consumption and created a bustling atmosphere.- The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM) featured 21 prominent speakers who shared innovative achievements and development trends in the globalisation of Chinese medicine.Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Home Delights Expo successfully concluded today. Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, which opened to both industry professionals and the public for the first time, wrapped up successfully on 16 August. The five exhibitions featured some 1,890 exhibitors and attracted over 500,000 visits. The bustling atmosphere resulted in a per capita spending of HK$1,630, once again demonstrating the appeal of this annual event and the public's purchasing power. Over at Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, there were some 18,500 buyers from 64 countries and regions. Apart from Hong Kong, buyers came from Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, as well as ASEAN countries, including Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others, highlighting Hong Kong's significant role as a key food trade hub globally. Additionally, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products, organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) together with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions, also concluded successfully on 15 August.Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, stated: "This year, the event featured five major themes across several exhibitions, complemented by a variety of exciting activities that encouraged people to spend locally. The atmosphere was vibrant, fully reflecting the public's enthusiasm for gourmet food and trendy products. Due to weather conditions on the first day, the opening hours of the public fairs from Friday to Sunday were extended to provide exhibitors with greater opportunities to maximise sales and enhance visitor experiences. The Hong Kong International Tea Fair, which opened to the public over all three days for the first time, attracted significant attention and praise.'Despite challenges from sluggish trade in traditional markets and geopolitical challenges, the HKTDC has consistently focused on driving innovation, helping small and medium-sized enterprises seize global development trends, and creating opportunities through innovative and flexible thinking.Ms Chong added: 'At this year's Food Expo and Food Expo PRO, we specifically curated products and services related to halal food, the silver economy, and food technology to meet emerging market demands and capture more business opportunities for exhibitors. We are pleased to see that the five exhibitions successfully generated more business for exhibitors, and the public enjoyed the culinary and shopping experience fully."Per capita spending reached HK$1,630; increased interest in halal foodsDuring the exhibition, the organisers conducted a random sampling survey, interviewing some 1,440 visitors. The per capita spending reached HK$1,630. Over 58% of respondents reported spending HK$1,000 or more at the exhibition, and over 30% indicated that their actual spending exceeded their original budget, demonstrating a strong and thriving consumption atmosphere during the event. The survey results also showed respondents believe that health, green and organic food (48%), and nutritional supplements (36%) trends are worth paying attention to. Among the respondents who are aware that the exhibition has a halal food and beverage label, more than half of the respondents (52%) believe it helps promote the development of halal foods.Vibrant consumption at the exhibition: encouraging sales performanceAs a highly anticipated annual event in the city, the Food Expo is dedicated to highlighting exquisite delicacies and fine wines from around the world. Director of exhibitor Yick Cheong Ho (HK) Limited, Joan Chui, stated that the Flavours of Intangible Cultural Heritage theme day has drawn extra interest and expected revenue of approximately HK$900,000.Some exhibitors are further expanding their business through the Food Expo. Huaying Lei, the chairman of Mayang Blue Phoenix Agricultural Development Co., Ltd from Mainland China stated that the company had signed a RMB60 million contract with a Hong Kong client for agri-products including high-quality edible eggs. Lei believed the Food Expo offers a perfect platform to showcase their wide-ranging products from Hunan Province.The concurrently held Beauty & Wellness Expo offered visitors a diverse range of premium products, with brand Mars, a Taiwan whey protein brand, the brand marketing manager Roy Wong said, 'This year, the visitor traffic exceeded our expectations and we expect our on-site sales will increase by 30% to HK$200,000.'The Home Delights Expo showcased a variety of trendy household items and furniture. Andy Tsang, the design director of Renovation Guide Consultant Limited - specialising in interior design and decoration and participating in the expo for the first time - said, 'Such a large number of new customers visiting our booth went above and beyond our expectations. We provided quotations to over 20 new clients, and we estimate that sales turnover will be around HK$2-3 million."Trade exhibitions expand business networks; thriving opportunities in halal foodThe 3rd Food Expo PRO and the 35th Food Expo introduced halal food and beverage label last year to help exhibitors expand their market for halal products. This year, more than 120 food suppliers showcased halal products from around the world, a 20% increase compared to last year. Daniel Chan, Director of Hong Kong exhibitor, Koon Chun Hing Kee Soy & Sauce Factory Ltd., said the company had seen many buyers from different countries and regions and discussed cooperations with five Mainland China and local distributors and restaurants and also met a buyer from Indonesia through the Click2Match platform.The new "Coffee" zone also debuted this year, showcasing coffee products, accessories, and machines from various origins. Jin Lu, Operations Director of CSFA Holdings Shanghai Co. Ltd., stated that the company has engaged with nine exhibitors from Mainland China, the U.S., South Korea, and other regions. The company is interested in placing a coffee beans order of approximately 50 metric tons (worth around RMB3 million) from a Yunnan-based supplier, as well as a RMB700,000 order for premium hairtail fish from a Korea exhibitor.The highlight zone, "Food Science and Technology," brought alternative and future food to the attention of professional buyers. My Care Healthcare Limited, a manufacturer of modified soft diet products for the elderly. Founder Francis Ho said they had discussions with nearly 120 buyers on the first day. On the last day of the fair, HKTDC arranged specialised medical industry buyer tours of which there were two potential buyers and the company is in talks with two hospitals to discuss the potential of supplying soft meals to them.The Okinawa Prefectural Government Hong Kong Representative Office organised four Okinawan companies to participate in the Food Expo PRO and successfully connected with buyers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and international markets. Director Yasutoshi Nohara stated the fair helps them generate around HK$4 million in orders every year. Mr Nohara said the expo has been instrumental in providing them with a great opportunity, particularly to introduce Okinawan products in the Greater Bay Area and expand beyond Hong Kong with items that have not been shown in other markets before, such as soft shell turtle and Motobu beef.Sichuan Sentaiyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has participated in the Food Expo PRO for four consecutive years, promoting healthy products. The company's CEO, Liu Lei shared, 'On the first day of the Expo, we met a long-time Hong Kong client in person for the first time, leading to a successful deal worth over US$5 million. The HKTDC also introduced several potential buyers from Japan, Singapore, and other regions and we expect deals to be finalised soon.' Mr Lei also mentioned that through the hktdc.com Sourcing platform, the company received around 30 inquiries before the expo and arranged on-site meetings with several clients. The 'EXHIBITION+' hybrid model has significantly boosted the company's visibility and secure more business opportunities.The Hong Kong International Tea Fair opened to trade and public visitors on all three days for the first time. Yip Wing-chi, Founder of exhibitor, Lock Cha Tea House, welcomed this arrangement and noted that there was a significant increase in traffic, creating a lively atmosphere. The public participation has effectively boosted business. Mr Yip said this year's sales were three times higher than last year.Hybrid model connecting local and overseas opportunitiesThis year, both Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair continued to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, enabling global food and tea buyers to engage in business discussions through both physical exhibitions and online platforms. Until 23 August, exhibitors and buyers can still utilise the "Click2Match" smart matching platform for online discussion and to explore business opportunities.Chinese Medicine Conference Gathers Experts and Scholars to Promote Industry ExchangeThe International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products, organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association in partnership with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions, has successfully concluded. The conference unveiled the latest professional information on traditional Chinese medicine and shared innovative achievements and development trends in the globalisation of Chinese medicine. The Food Expo, Home Delights Expo, and Beauty & Wellness Expo, three public exhibitions organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, along with the Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, have successfully concluded, attracting over 500,000 visits to attend and shopThe Food Expo PRO featured multiple pavilions showcasing unique culinary delights from different countries and regions, with exhibitors displaying halal food and beverage label gaining increasing attentionThe Federation of Hong Kong Industries and the Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong launched the 'Hong Kong Q-Mark Halal Scheme' at the Food Expo PRO, announcing their joint efforts to promote halal certification and its development, fostering the sustainable development of halal products and culture in Hong KongAt the Food Expo PRO, the HKTDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Bank of Saga Ltd., to promote businesses in Saga, Fukuoka, and Nagasaki to further their development in Hong Kong and beyond, revitalising both the local economy and prosperity of the regionThe Hong Kong International Tea Fair opened to the public for the first time over its three-day exhibition period, drawing many visitors to explore a variety of tea beveragesThe five major theme days ran throughout the exhibition period, with the opening day (14 August) featuring "Shall We Tea', focusing on demonstrations of Northern and Southern dim sum and creative dim sum making, tea therapy workshops and other exciting activitiesOn 15 August, 'Flavours of Intangible Cultural Heritage' featured hands-on experiences in making traditional Hakka 'hand-pulled' noodles, as well as introductions to intangible cultural heritage steamer and bamboo craftmanship culture, along with steamer craft demonstrationsOn 17 August, 'Body, Mind & Soul' responds to the business opportunities brought by the silver economy, with exhibitors launching a variety of products and services tailored for seniorsThe Beauty & Wellness Expo has introduced a new Polish pavilion this year, showcasing high-quality products such as caviar essence cream, pure natural essential oils, hair growth serums, and other products. The newly-established "Scentsation" zone focuses on perfumes and aromatherapy, featuring over 20 participating brandsThe Home Delights Expo's "Avenue of Delights" brand zone included more than 35 exhibitors, showcasing various lifestyle brandsThroughout the exhibitions, a series of highly popular and exciting events were held, including "Star Chef Cooking Demonstrations', "Smart Bidding", and lucky drawsThe International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products presented the latest professional information on Chinese medicine. The conference, themed "The Latest Research Progress in the Prevention and Treatment of Tumours, Inflammation and Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases with Traditional Medicine", featured 21 prominent speakers, including experts from Hong Kong, mainland China, and overseas, sharing innovative achievements and development trends in the globalization of Chinese medicine Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.