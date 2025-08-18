New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + 'Taking Stock' Series launches before Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 18th

Stocks are fractionally lower following another winning week for the major averages. The DOW rose by 1.7% while the S&P 500 finished higher for the fourth time in the past five weeks.

The Federal Reserve will be in focus as the Central Bank heads to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for its annual economic policy symposium. Chair Powell will deliver remarks on Friday.

Later today, the NYSE will launch a new show at the closing bell called Taking Stock. In collaboration with Money20/20, FINTECH TV, and Cheddar. the show will launch just before 4 PM ET and will include experts on the trading floor.

Opening Bell

Make-A-Wish rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Celebrating the launch of Taking Stock, a new closing bell show at the NYSE

