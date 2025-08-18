New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + 'Taking Stock' Series launches before Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 18th
- Stocks are fractionally lower following another winning week for the major averages. The DOW rose by 1.7% while the S&P 500 finished higher for the fourth time in the past five weeks.
- The Federal Reserve will be in focus as the Central Bank heads to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for its annual economic policy symposium. Chair Powell will deliver remarks on Friday.
- Later today, the NYSE will launch a new show at the closing bell called Taking Stock. In collaboration with Money20/20, FINTECH TV, and Cheddar. the show will launch just before 4 PM ET and will include experts on the trading floor.
Opening Bell
Make-A-Wish rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
Celebrating the launch of Taking Stock, a new closing bell show at the NYSE
