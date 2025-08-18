Simpay and Union POS Team Up

Partnership Brings Even More Value to the Hospitality Industry

TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Simpay, a leading provider of payment processing and business solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Union, a data-driven hospitality point-of-sale and engagement platform powering hospitality venues across the United States. This collaboration is set to deliver enhanced value and operational efficiency to busy bars and restaurants across the country.

Union & Simpay Partnership

Union and Simpay Logos

By integrating Simpay's robust payment technology with Union's intuitive and restaurant-focused platform, hospitality locations will benefit from a seamless, end-to-end solution that simplifies transactions, streamlines operations, and elevates the guest experience.

"Our partnership with Union reflects our commitment to empowering restaurants with tools that meet their needs today and also anticipates the demands of tomorrow," said Lazaros Kalemis , CEO and founder at Simpay. "Together, we're helping hospitality venues thrive in a competitive landscape by offering smarter, faster, and more reliable solutions. Additionally, restaurant owners will be able to leverage Simpay Insurance Solutions and Simpay Onboard Payroll Solutions as part of our Total Business Solutions Platform."

Union's innovative features - such as real-time guest insights, mobile ordering, and customizable workflows - combine with Simpay's secure and flexible payment options to create a powerful ecosystem for restaurant owners and operators. "Union is purpose-built for high-volume hospitality - where speed, service, and experience matter most," said Alex Broeker , founder and CEO at Union. "This partnership with Simpay allows us to deliver even more value to operators by connecting flexible payments with a platform that helps everyone win - owners, staff, and guests alike."

The partnership is already being rolled out to select clients, with broader availability expected later this year.

About Union POS

Union powers a first-of-its-kind venue operating system purpose-built for the nation's busiest bars and restaurants. More than a point-of-sale, Union connects 1,500+ establishments with 5M+ consumers and leading brands through real-time consumption data. The platform drives operational efficiency, enables frictionless mobile ordering, and facilitates brand-patron interactions that enhance venue loyalty. With $2B+ in annual transactions, Union creates a virtuous cycle where venues improve customer experiences, brands gain direct consumer engagement, and patrons enjoy personalized rewarding hospitality - transforming high-volume operations into next-gen guest experiences. To learn more about Union, visit www.getunion.com.

About Simpay

Simpay is a Trevose, PA-based Fintech company providing integrated payment acceptance, Human Capital Management services, commercial insurance coverage, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Simpay delivers on its vision to provide clients with a 360° Total Business Solution, encompassing virtually every stage of a business' life cycle. Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the basis of everything we do. For more information about Simpay, visit www.simpay.net or email marketing@simpay.net.

SOURCE: Simpay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/simpay-and-union-pos-team-up-1052054