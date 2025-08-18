Trident 1 + Smartwaiver: A Smarter, Safer, and More Efficient Way to Run Your Range

Trident 1 Announces Strategic Partnership with Smartwaiver to Streamline Waiver Management and Improve Range Operations

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Trident 1, the leading range management and retail software for FFL businesses, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Smartwaiver, the industry's most trusted digital waiver platform. This collaboration delivers a smarter, safer, and more efficient way to manage waivers, streamline range operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Smartwaiver, with over 300 million waivers signed, converts outdated paper waivers into secure, digital documents that can be signed from any device and stored automatically in the cloud. Through seamless integration with Trident 1's all-in-one range management solution, signed waivers are automatically linked to customer profiles-eliminating manual data entry and ensuring speed, accuracy, and compliance.

"Our partnership with Smartwaiver reinforces Trident1's commitment to providing FFL businesses with the most advanced, user-friendly tools available," said Jake Newbold, CEO of Trident 1. "By automating and digitizing the waiver process, we're helping ranges operate more efficiently while ensuring compliance and reducing liability."

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Seamless Waiver Integration - Smartwaiver connects directly with Trident 1, automatically linking signed waivers to customer profiles without manual entry.

Built-In Compliance - Secure, time-stamped digital waivers support audit readiness and liability protection.

Faster Guest Check-In - Customers can sign waivers in advance or on-site, reducing wait times and front desk congestion.

Streamlined Operations - Waiver data flows into Trident 1, saving staff time and improving accuracy.

"Smartwaiver streamlines your waiver process to reduce risk and improve operations. With over 300 million waivers signed, we're the trusted partner for businesses and integrators of all sizes," said Evan Williams, Product Leader of Smartwaiver. "We're excited to join forces with Trident 1 to deliver greater value to shooting ranges and retailers across the country."

This integration is especially valuable for busy shooting ranges and training centers where speed, compliance, and customer experience are top priorities. Together, Trident 1 and Smartwaiver deliver a smarter, safer, and more efficient range management system.

The integration is now available to all Trident 1 customers. For more information about how Smartwaiver and Trident 1 can improve your range operations, visit www.trident1pos.com .

For more about Smartwaiver, please visit www.smartwaiver.com

SOURCE: Trident 1

