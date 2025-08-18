Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
The Daniel Group Welcomes Bryan Gregory as Vice President of the CX Solutions; Announces Promotions for Kim Battles and Lisa Lyle

New Leadership and Promotions Strengthen The Daniel Group's CX Expertise and Growth Strategy

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / The Daniel Group announces the addition of Bryan Gregory as Vice President of the CX Solutions. Bryan brings a unique blend of leadership operational excellence, and creative communication to the organization, further strengthening its mission to help their clients measure, manage, and improve their customer experiences (CX).

Bryan's career spans more than two decades of leadership in broadcast journalism, marketing, training, and customer engagement. Beginning his professional journey as a three-time Northeast Emmy Award-winning television director and producer, Bryan spent over a decade at Advance Auto Parts, serving as both Director of Marketing and Senior Director of Training & Customer Engagement. While leading a team of 46 serving 72,000 employees, he earned seven national training awards, including Learning Elite and multiple ADDY Awards for video-based learning initiatives.

A certified ASE Mechanic, Gregory co-hosted the nationally televised "Tech Garage" on Motor Trend TV, reaching 88 million homes. Most recently, he served as a Senior Leader in Customer, Employee, and Retail Experience at Carter Machinery, one of North America's top Caterpillar dealers. His distinctive approach to leadership-what he calls "edu-tainment"-combines strategic vision with engaging, memorable communication that connects with both customers and employees.

"I am thrilled to join this tremendously successful, customer-centric organization that shares my passion to help, guide, and accelerate world-class CX/EX every single day. The Daniel Group has perfected the customer experience of gathering valuable feedback, insight anytime, anywhere, and anyway their customers want to share…so helping our customers get better at getting better is very exciting!"

The Daniel Group is also proud to recognize the following internal promotions:

Kim Battles is now the Director of CX Deliverables. Kim joined nearly three years ago and has played a pivotal role in advancing client success initiatives and leading the Business Support Analysts and Client Success Managers teams.

Lisa Lyle is now a Senior Client Success Manager. Lisa has been with The Daniel Group for 18 years and is known for her deep client relationships and proven ability to deliver solutions. Her expanded role will further enhance the company's ability to drive measurable outcomes for clients.

"These leadership moves position us to serve our clients better while building a stronger foundation for future growth," said Lynn Daniel, Founder and CEO. "Bryan's expertise and proven results in driving customer and employee engagement, combined with Kim and Lisa's well-earned promotions, strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional experiences across the board."

About The Daniel Group
The Daniel Group helps B2B companies create exceptional customer experiences through a comprehensive suite of CX services. From email surveys and digital feedback tools to reporting, insights, and program support, The Daniel Group equips organizations with the tools they need to measure, manage, and improve every stage of the customer journey. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the firm serves a wide range of industrial, manufacturing, and service-based clients across North America.

For more information about The Daniel Group and its CX solutions, visit thedanielgroup.com.

Contact Information

A. Lynn Daniel
Founder & CEO
lynndaniel@thedanielgroup.com
704-749-5018

SOURCE: The Daniel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-daniel-group-welcomes-bryan-gregory-as-vice-president-of-the-1061636

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
