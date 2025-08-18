Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
18.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
AireSpring Appoints Lisa Taranto as Chief Accounting Officer

Proven Financial Leader to Guide Growth and Operational Performance

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / AireSpring, a leading provider of managed network, communications, security, and mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Taranto as its new Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). Based in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Taranto brings more than two decades of financial leadership across both public and private organizations in the communications and technology sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Lisa Taranto to the AireSpring leadership team," said Avi Lonstein, Chief Executive Officer of AireSpring. "Her proven expertise in transforming financial operations and building high-performing accounting infrastructures will be invaluable as we continue to scale our service offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

A Distinguished Financial Leader

Taranto most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer at Nitel (Comcast Business), where she led finance, billing operations, strategic planning, and treasury management, significantly enhancing the company's financial performance.

Prior to Nitel, she held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Digital Fortress Data Centers and Colocation, followed by CFO at Resurgence Infrastructure Group where she established robust financial systems for the company's colocation and dark-fiber infrastructure division.

Earlier in her career, Taranto spent 12 years at Fusion Connect as Vice President Finance and Principal Accounting Officer, where she led financial operations and SEC reporting during a period of exponential growth.

She also held financial leadership roles at TEOCO, Sprint/T-Mobile, and Verizon Business-where she directed global financial operations and IT revenue systems, demonstrating a consistent record of leadership and innovation in high-stakes environments.

Positioned for Growth and Strategic Impact

In her new role at AireSpring, Taranto will oversee all accounting and financial functions and reporting, streamline operational processes, and support strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating business expansion. Her appointment underscores AireSpring's commitment to operational excellence and continued growth in delivering next-generation managed services.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider. We design and deliver customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for enterprises worldwide. Our AI-powered AIreCONTROL ITSM platform, combined with personalized support, ensures a superior customer experience. AireSpring's services include Managed Connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, Cloud Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions, offered through a diverse network of channel partners, including TSDs, MSPs, and VARs. With access to over 200 network providers globally, we provide seamless, fully managed, single-source solutions with one bill and one point of contact.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill
SVP Marketing
ellen.cahill@airespring.com
888.389.2899

.

SOURCE: AireSpring



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-appoints-lisa-taranto-as-chief-accounting-officer-1061676

