Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GOLETA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance and scalable technologies, today announced that its CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., and its CFO, Christopher Stewart, will participate in the following investor conferences this Fall:

Benchmark Tech/Media/Telecom Investor Conference in New York City on September 3-4.

LD Micro Main Event in San Diego on October 19-21. Aeluma will provide an investor presentation at this event. For live webcast information, visit the conference website or the "Investors" section of Aeluma's website.

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference in New York City on November 18.

For more information about these events and for registration information, please contact the respective organizing company. Any investors wishing to meet with Aeluma management at the events should contact their representatives at the conferences or Aeluma's investor relations at ir@aeluma.com.

About Aeluma

Aeluma is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

(310) 622-8221

ir@aeluma.com

