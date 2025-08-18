Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences, a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers, today celebrates Scientist Appreciation Day, an official company holiday that honors the essential contributions of scientists. The observance is a call to give scientists greater visibility and broader recognition of their work at a time when scientific research faces growing challenges in visibility, funding and public support.





Scientist Appreciation Day is celebrated annually by Maxwell's team. This year, the company is sharing its message more broadly to recognize the impact of people behind global scientific progress and to invite scientists working on complex or overlooked problems to reach out and connect. Moving forward, Maxwell's observance of Scientist Appreciation Day will take place on the third Friday in August.

"At Maxwell, we believe scientists are heroes- almost like wizards working to improve the human experience while exploring the inner cosmos," said Scotch McClure, founder, CEO and chairman of Maxwell Biosciences. "Their work forms the backbone of human advancement, yet many receive little recognition. If you're an underfunded scientist with real vision- we see you. If you're a brilliant scientist with incredible discoveries awaiting the world's attention, reach out. We're inviting you."

In an era when researchers are expected to do more with less- often behind the scenes- Maxwell is making its appreciation public. The company invites researchers across fields such as biotechnology, medical sciences, materials science, immunology and AI-driven drug discovery to contribute to a shared vision to create health for the world, safely and affordably.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Maxwell Biosciences is an AI-driven global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers. Designed to mimic the body's natural defenses, Claromers destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms- without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.

Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, Maxwell's technology is now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, personal care, medical coatings and livestock health. Claromers require no refrigeration and are highly stable in even the harshest environments.

Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has active partnerships with the US military and governments worldwide. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2026. Non-pharmaceutical commercialization begins in 2025, with pilot access with select partners already underway.

Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.

