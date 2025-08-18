China Electric Equipment Group awarded nearly all 7,248 MWh in its 2025 energy storage cell tender to 314 Ah products, with winners including Cornex and Trina Storage. From ESS News China Electric Equipment Group has published the results of its 2025 centralized procurement for energy storage cells, with almost the entire 7,248 MWh tender awarded to 314 Ah products. The tender was divided into 10 packages, the tender covered cell capacities of 50 Ah, 100 Ah, 280 Ah, and 314 Ah. The scale is notable not only for its size, but because smaller-format packages of 50 Ah (total 16 MWh) and 100 Ah (total ...

