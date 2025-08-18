The cross-industry business association and climatetech startup incubator will forge connections between entrepreneurs and major corporates

The Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), a member-centric, cross-industry business association leading the movement that defines, demonstrates, and acts on the enabling role of digital solutions in sustainability, today announced an exciting partnership with Greentown Labs, the world's largest climatetech and energy incubator.

GeSI's membership represents over $3.4T of market capitalization and has 100+ governmental and social sector partners. For 25 years, GeSI has formed strategic partnerships with global, regional, and local organizations from the United Nations to the Taiwan Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association. GeSI's research and tools have provided credible, standard-making, and evidence-based thought leadership that has provided guidance for the information and communication technology sector and set the stage for a broad range of policy.

Greentown is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. It provides more than 200 climatetech and energy startups with the resources they need to succeed, ranging from labs and equipment, to corporate connections, to educational workshops, and beyond.

Greentown works closely with industry-leading corporates to help them achieve their climate and innovation goals by engaging deeply with startups-becoming strategic partners, investors, customers, pilot sites, and more. This partnership between Greentown and GeSI will connect cutting-edge digital companies with transformative climatetech startups. Together, they will combine collective strengths of both organizations and their respective communities to address the pressing challenges of climate change while generating economic growth and sustainable development.

"By aligning our missions and resources, GeSI and Greentown Labs are paving the way for groundbreaking collaborations that will fundamentally change how businesses approach sustainability and how new technology drives change," says Luis Neves, GeSI's CEO.

"We are thrilled to partner with GeSI and help its impressive network of more than 40 businesses connect with Greentown's climatetech and energy startups," says Aisling Carlson, Greentown's Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Investor Programs. "These entrepreneurs and industry giants have much to offer each other, and together they can meaningfully accelerate climatetech commercialization."

The partnership will include networking events, collaborative projects, investment opportunities for industry leaders, two-way mentorship, knowledge sharing, and resource exchange.

About GeSI

GeSI.org is a global, member-centric, cross-industry business association dedicated to leading the movement that defines, demonstrates, and acts on the enabling role of digital solutions in sustainability. With over two decades of experience in facilitating sustainable solutions using digital technologies, GeSI has become an increasingly recognized voice on the global stage.

GeSI's strategic agenda focuses on the greatest opportunities at the intersection of digital and sustainability, from circularity and smart cities to water digitization and artificial intelligence.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech and energy startup incubator in the world-with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas-Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, labs, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 575 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 13,500 jobs and raised more than $8.2 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

