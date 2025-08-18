Cerebre, an industrial intelligence technology provider, and ExxonMobil, an industry leader in the energy sector, have signed a long-term agreement to accelerate and sustain ExxonMobil's Foundational Digital Backbone. This strategic collaboration underscores ExxonMobil's commitment to data and innovation targeted at driving enterprise operational efficiency.

About Cerebre

Cerebre delivers a live intelligence map of the plant connecting physical assets, operating conditions, and expert insights to drive smarter, safer decisions. Cerebre's patented technology transforms how industrial companies navigate, understand, and optimize their operations.

Trusted by leading industrial operators worldwide, Cerebre brings plant context to AI models, workflows, and decision-making, unlocking new levels of efficiency and safety.

For more information on how Cerebre helps enable intelligence for the process industry, visit www.cerebre.io.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs.

The corporation's primary businesses Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States.

In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil's Advancing Climate Solutions.

