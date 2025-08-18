Next-generation cardiopulmonary platform surpasses 100,000 patients supported worldwide since 2023 launch

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced it initiated the commercial launch of the Essenz Perfusion System in China, the second-largest market for LivaNova heart-lung machines (HLMs) after the United States. The Essenz Perfusion System, which recently received regulatory approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), enables a patient-tailored perfusion approach rooted in data-driven decision-making that improves both clinical workflows and quality of patient care during life-saving cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) procedures.

Approximately 330 million individuals are affected by cardiovascular disease in China today1. More than 700 hospitals in China can now perform cardiac surgery, and about 185,000 adult and 23,500 pediatric extracorporeal circulation (ECC) procedures are projected to be performed there in 20252

"The cardiac surgery landscape in China is undergoing rapid development with a high level of efficiency," said Stephen Robins, Chief Perfusionist at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust in the United Kingdom, who was part of the user-centric design of the Essenz Perfusion System. Robins conducted an academic session during launch-related events in China last week where he shared his experience with the implementation of Essenz and described its contribution to improved efficiency in the operating room. "LivaNova's Essenz technology, built on the existing safety and reliability of its previous generations of HLMs, gives the perfusionist and surgeon enhanced ergonomics, information, and control. The Essenz Perfusion System will support more complicated techniques while providing clear information to the team, which is of great importance during procedures."

In addition to China and the U.S., the Essenz Perfusion System is currently available in Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, among others. Since its February 2023 launch, Essenz has supported more than 100,000 patients worldwide3

Based on 50 years of trusted partnership with perfusionists, the Essenz Perfusion System was designed and developed in collaboration with more than 300 perfusionists around the world who participated during every step to address their evolving needs in the operating room, with an emphasis on patient safety and risk management.

"LivaNova has been working closely with top experts in China for years to promote the development of advanced extracorporeal circulation technology and therapy," said Franco Poletti, LivaNova President, Cardiopulmonary. "Introducing Essenz to the Chinese market is an exciting step that will provide perfusionists and surgeons with enhanced safety and control during life-saving procedures, deliver better results for patients, and enhance the level of care throughout the country."

The Essenz Perfusion System includes the next-generation Essenz HLM, the intuitive interface and real-time data delivery by the Essenz Patient Monitor, and the accurate sensing technology of the Essenz In-Line Blood Monitor (ILBM). The Essenz HLM cockpit and Essenz Patient Monitor are connected but operate separately. Plus, each pump on Essenz is controlled individually.

