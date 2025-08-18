Bybit EU Empowers European Traders with Spot Margin: Up to 10x Leverage, Full Transparency, and Built-In Risk Controls

VIENNA, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of d Spot Margin Trading on its EU platform , unlocking greater trading flexibility for European users through up to 10x leverage - with full regulatory alignment, built-in transparency, and robust risk management tools.

This new feature empowers retail traders to amplify their strategies while maintaining precise control over their exposure. It's another major step in Bybit EU's mission to offer capital-efficient trading tools under the unified regulatory framework.

"Spot Margin Trading is a powerful tool - but only when paired with transparency, risk education, and user control," said Mazurka Zeng, CEO of Bybit EU. "We're proud to launch a product tailored for Europe's evolving regulatory landscape - one that equips traders to scale their strategies without compromising visibility or compliance."

What Is Spot Margin?

Spot Margin Trading allows users to borrow funds against their existing crypto holdings, using them as collateral to buy or sell more assets than their wallet balance would otherwise allow. For example, a user with €100 can borrow additional funds to execute a €1,000 trade using 10× leverage - amplifying both potential gains and losses from small market movements.

This creates significant opportunities - but also greater risks - which is why Bybit EU has implemented several safety mechanisms to protect users.

Transparent Risk Management: Designed for EU Traders

Bybit EU's Spot Margin service includes built-in safeguards aligned on leverage and investor protection:

Liquidation at 100% Maintenance Margin to prevent further losses

Real-time interest rates, margin requirements, and collateral ratios, asset by asset

Margin trading currently supported under Cross Margin only

Leverage awareness prompts to ensure users understand the risks and conditions

Client readiness testing to assess knowledge of risk mitigation and liquidation prevention

These features ensure that only informed users can access leverage, and that traders understand both the benefits and potential downsides of margin exposure.

Unified EU Trading, Now with Spot Margin

European users can now trade Spot Margin assets from a single, unified trading account, enabling more efficient capital deployment and real-time risk tracking. Popular pairs like BTC/USDC, ETH/USDC, and others are already available with Spot Margin functionality.

This launch reinforces Bybit's EU position as one of the most trusted and forward-looking exchanges in Europe, following its recent MiCAR-compliant expansion. Spot Margin Trading is the foundation for a broader rollout of capital-efficient products tailored to Europe's sophisticated crypto traders.

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is the newly established European entity, dedicated to serving clients across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta) via the Bybit.eu platform. Operated by Bybit EU GmbH, a licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), Bybit EU delivers fully regulated services, including crypto custody, exchange, and rewards products and more, in full compliance with European regulations for investor protection and market integrity.

Bybit EU GmbH is a licensed Crypto-Asset-Service Provider under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), authorized to offer the following services to residents of the European Economic Area (except Malta):

providing custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

providing transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: press@bybit.com

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This is a marketing communication.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723256/Bybit_Europe_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-eu-empowers-european-traders-with-spot-margin-up-to-10x-leverage-full-transparency-and-built-in-risk-controls-302532262.html