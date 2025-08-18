Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
PR Newswire
18.08.2025 15:18 Uhr
Asia Pacific View: A Window to Understanding China--Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Window to Understanding China-Beijing is a short animated film series bringing Beijing's story to life. Using lighthearted expression and humorous language, it showcases the city's dynamic evolution in the modern era across multiple dimensions, including historical and heritage, cultural fusion, culinary delights, sci-tech innovation, artistic creativity, and urban renewal.

Beijing boasts a long and profound history. From the Yan State during the Zhou Dynasty (1046-256 BC) to its role as the capital of five successive dynasties-the Liao (907-1125), Jin (1115-1234), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644), and Qing (1644-1911)-it has stood as a living testament to China's historical journey.

Beijing is a vibrant hub where traditional cultural heritage meets modern civilization. Diverse art forms, including Peking Opera, crosstalk, music, and film, thrive here, fostering a vibrant and multifaceted cultural atmosphere.

Beijing offers an abundance of delicacies, with Beijing-style cuisine stealing the spotlight. These flavorful delicacies include not only common dishes on local tables but also must-try snacks for tourists, all infused with deep cultural significance.

As China's epicenter for technological innovation, Beijing is home to leading universities, research institutions, and a thriving ecosystem of high-tech companies and innovative talent, driving the city's technological advancement.

Beijing is a beacon for artistic expression, boasting a wealth of galleries, theaters, and creative spaces. It attracts artists and creative minds from around the world, fostering a dynamic environment for artistic creation.

Beijing hosts buildings of various styles, encompassing both classic, elegant imperial structures and contemporary, fashionable complexes. These buildings exemplify the harmonious fusion of ancient and modern aesthetics, defining the city's distinctive urban character.

By harnessing AIGC technology, the film series delivers a captivating audiovisual experience, inviting global audiences to begin their journey of discovering China from Beijing.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nN6x1DfyZ9I
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752475/Asia_Pacific_View_Logo.jpg

Asia Pacific View Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asia-pacific-view-a-window-to-understanding-chinabeijing-302532266.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
