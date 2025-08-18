BrowserStack Launches Testing Toolkit: One Chrome Extension to Streamline QA Workflows

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of Testing Toolkit , a Chrome extension that brings 10+ essential manual testing tools into one streamlined solution.

Manual web testing has become increasingly fragmented. QA teams juggle half a dozen extensions and apps, switching between tabs, logging into multiple accounts, and losing hours each week to setup and context switching. Many also miss out on tools that could improve coverage, especially for checks like accessibility and responsive design.

The Testing Toolkit brings order to this chaos. The extension offers one-click access to a comprehensive suite of capabilities, covering the full manual testing lifecycle-setup, execution, and bug reporting.

Comprehensive test coverage with 10+ integrated tools, including cross-browser testing across 3500+ browsers, accessibility testing, and visual overlay comparison.

with 10+ integrated tools, including cross-browser testing across 3500+ browsers, accessibility testing, and visual overlay comparison. One-click bug reporting with automated screenshots, console logs, network data, and system information for complete issue documentation.

with automated screenshots, console logs, network data, and system information for complete issue documentation. Built-in productivity tools like AI-powered test case generation, cookie and cache management, JSON formatting, HTTP request/response modification, and workflow automation for repetitive tasks.

"Testing Toolkit was born out of a simple observation-we saw how fragmented manual web testing workflows had become," said Nakul Aggarwal, Co-founder and CTO at BrowserStack. "With this launch, we're giving testers and developers a powerful yet lightweight way to streamline their daily tasks. No clutter. Just better testing."

"The best extension or plug-in for manual web testing. It has made manual testing a lot faster. I have already recommended it to all my colleagues, testers, as well as developers in the company," said an early adopter, Ayush Agarwal, Software Developer at Webninjaz.

The Testing Toolkit is already loved by over 3,000 users and is now available on the Chrome Web Store , letting teams reclaim lost productivity hours.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.



Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners.

For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact

Press Relations Team

press@browserstack.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/5425361/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/browserstack-launches-testing-toolkit-one-chrome-extension-to-streamline-qa-workflows-302532279.html