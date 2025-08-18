New to The Street's Esteemed Client Synergy CHC Corp. Announces Nationwide EG America Rollout for FOCUSfactor Focus + Energy EG America, 6th Largest U.S. Convenience Chain, Expands Distribution Across 1,600+ High-Traffic Locations

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) ("Synergy" or the "Company"), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced a landmark retail expansion for its FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy beverage line through EG America, the sixth largest convenience store chain in the United States.

Beginning Q4 2025, FOCUSfactor Focus + Energy will be available nationwide in 1,600+ EG America convenience stores, spanning banners such as Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill. This rollout represents one of the Company's most significant distribution wins to date, positioning FOCUSfactor to capture meaningful share in the booming functional beverage category.

Strategic Growth in Functional Beverages

"EG America has long been recognized as an innovator in convenience retail, and this partnership is a strong validation of our brand strategy," said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. "FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy was built for today's performance-driven consumers who demand products that deliver both mental clarity and physical energy. Through EG America's unmatched reach, we can now bring that benefit to millions of new shoppers nationwide."

Riding Two Surging Consumer Trends

The EG America partnership places FOCUSfactor at the intersection of two powerful growth drivers:

Brain Health - A mainstream wellness trend fueled by heightened demand for improved focus, memory, and cognitive support.

Functional Beverages - Among the fastest-growing segments in the beverage industry, delivering benefits that go beyond taste and refreshment.

With a 25-year legacy in brain health, FOCUSfactor is uniquely positioned to lead the functional beverage space, supported by strong brand recognition and established trust among consumers.

Supporting Expansion with Media & Awareness

"As our client Synergy CHC celebrates this national rollout, New to The Street is proud to align media support with this expansion," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Our TV commercials are rolling out across Bloomberg , Fox Business,and CNBC and will directly support this major expansion, helping to drive awareness, trial, and long-term brand growth for FOCUSfactor®."

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) develops and markets innovative consumer health and wellness products. Its flagship brands include:

FOCUSfactor® - A clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with distribution across Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

Flat Tummy® - A women's lifestyle and wellness brand focused on confidence, nutrition, and weight management.

With strong retail relationships and a growing portfolio, Synergy is committed to delivering products that empower consumers to live healthier, more energized lives.

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has been a trusted name in business television, producing and broadcasting in-depth interviews that spotlight innovative public and private companies. Broadcasting nationwide on Bloomberg and Fox Business as sponsored programming, the platform reaches over 240M U.S. homes weekly and a global digital audience of more than 3.2M YouTube subscribers. With its mix of sponsored TV interviews, earned media placements, and iconic outdoor billboards, New to The Street has become one of the fastest-growing financial media brands in the world.

