Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been approved to file on OTCIQ. The Company is also providing the following updates.





The Company is in final negotiations with an Israeli based Bio-Tech and Biologics manufacturer, listed on NASDAQ, for the co-development of our shelf-stable biologic cosmetic, which is planned to be launched in the 4th Quarter of 2025. The shelf-stable biologic cosmetic is to be known as Ceilo Skin Care, and will be sold through retail, direct-to-consumer and e-commerce platforms.

In addition, the Company is in negotiations with a large aesthetic company in the business of Laser Energy Devices and products that are marketed and sold to Plastic Surgeons, Dermatologists, Med Spa's and Aesthetic Clinicians. The negotiations are for the purpose of a business combination or potential merger to create a combination therapy company, where we will sell Biologics and Aesthetic devices hand-in-glove.

Also, before the end of the 3rd Quarter of 2025, Apollo will launch the first of its kind Pet and Veterinarian Biologic, using exosomes and placental products, for Pets, via a Doctor branded product, sold exclusively through licensed Veterinarians, Clinicians and Pet Professionals. This product will be using 100% natural biologic products to treat pets for arthritis issues, joint issues, inflammation issues and skin issues. Our product will include topical and injectable therapeutics.

The Company will be releasing more details as they become relevant regarding these events in the days and weeks to come, and in parallel with these actions, the Company is also working with its Debt Holders and Convertible Note Holders to either restructure, refinance or convert the majority of the positions to a preferred class of equity. This is line with the plan of management to coordinate financing for the Company to allow the plans for growth for the next 12 months.

James W. Zimbler, President and CEO, stated, "I am very eager for the new start for our biologic products company, along with the potential for new areas of activity. I anticipate an exciting next 12 months for the Company."

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

Forward-Looking Statements

