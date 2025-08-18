TopFX Launches Synthetic Indices Tailored for MENA Traders

MAHE, Seychelles, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TopFX has officially launched its anticipated synthetic indices offering, including a suite of tools crafted specifically for traders in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. According to the company, this launch corresponds with feedback from regional as well as global traders, seeking more flexibility and a localized twist in their trading experience. The core message from the brand to its clientele here is clear: TopFX is here to grant freedom from traditional market constraints, alongside the ability to trade on their own terms.

Synthetic Indices: The True Freedom to Trade

In essence, synthetic indices are simulated financial instruments that copy the patterns of real market behavior using mathematical algorithms, thus allowing 24/7 trading without being affected by external factors such as real-world events or traditional market hours.

The new TopFX synthetic indices offering includes eight assets, each engineered to provide unique trading opportunities with attractive leverage. This structure is particularly beneficial for advanced trading strategies, such as scalping and volatility-based movements.

"What sets this launch apart is its strong regional alignment," commented Omar Al-Janabi, Head of MENA Division at TopFX. "We conducted in-depth research, which revealed that 73% of our traders are most active during non-traditional trading hours, and 68% value Arabic-language support. We also discovered that trading volume increases fivefold on weekends in the region, and that's exactly when our synthetic products come into play."

"A Cultural and Strategic Shift"

In addition to the upgraded asset option, TopFX also announced enhancements such as institutional-grade execution via cTrader, ultra-low spreads, and a transparent pricing mechanism. TopFX emphasizes its commitment to the region through Arabic-speaking support to a 24/7 standard, free Arabic-language masterclasses, regional seminars, and risk-focused educational content tailored to local traders.

"This launch is more than a product release-it represents a cultural and strategic shift," Added Al-Janabi. "We are not merely providing access to synthetic indices but rather delivering a complete ecosystem built around empowerment, education, and regional respect. By focusing on the habits, language, and goals of MENA traders, TopFX aims to position itself as a partner, not just a platform.

Website: https://topfx.com

