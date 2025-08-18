Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A3DL44 | ISIN: SE0017885379 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CLA
Frankfurt
18.08.25 | 08:11
0,001 Euro
-82,86 % -0,003
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Cell Impact AB: Reverse share split in Cell Impact AB (publ)

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Cell Impact AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Cell Impact") on 19 June 2025 resolved on a reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby ten (10) existing shares shall be consolidated into one (1) new share. The Board of Directors was authorized to determine the record date for the reverse share split, whereby the Board of Directors has determined that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 26 August 2025.

To enable the reverse share split, the Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved to adjust the limits on the number of shares in the Articles of Association. The Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered the updated Articles of Association and the board of directors has now determined that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 26 August 2025.

The Company's shareholders do not need to take any action to participate in the reverse share split. Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower, number of shares in proportion to their holdings on the record date of 26 August 2025. Shareholders whose shareholdings on the record date are not evenly divisible by ten will receive shares free of charge to make their holding evenly divisible by ten.

Through the reverse share split, the number of shares in the Company will decrease from 2,945,847,456 to 294,584,745.

As a result of the reverse share split, the Company's share will change ISIN code. As of 25 August 2025, the share will trade under the new ISIN code SE0025940513.

The following timetable applies to the reverse split:

22 August 2025Last day of trading in the Company's share before the reverse split.
25 August 2025First day of trading in the Company's share after the reverse split. First day of trading under the new ISIN code SE0025940513.
26 August 2025Record date for the reverse share split.
27 August 2025The new number of shares is expected to be registered in the Euroclear system.

For further information, please contact
Daniel Vallin
CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)
+46 73 068 66 20 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

Please also visit the Company's website: www.cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact
Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to manufacturers of fuel cells and electrolyzers. The Company has developed and patented a unique high-velocity forming method, Cell Impact Forming, which enables the scalable and cost-efficient production of flow plates compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly technology that uses no water and very little electricity.

Cell Impact is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser (CA).


