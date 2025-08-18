Anzeige
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Concierge Care, Inc.: Concierge Care Advisors - the Nation's Premiere Care and Transitions Company Launches the Concierge Care Senior Navigator

Concierge Care Advisors Launches the Concierge Care Senior Navigator - a Free, Patent-Pending Tool for Families Navigating Senior Care

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Families are facing tougher, faster, and more expensive senior care decisions than ever before. Today, Concierge Care Advisors (CCA), a nationally recognized leader in Care and Transition company, announced the public release of the Concierge Care Senior Navigator, a secure and easy-to-use digital tool designed to help seniors and their families make informed care decisions.

ConciergeCareSeniorNavigator.com

ConciergeCareSeniorNavigator.com
Concierge Care Senior Navigator App

The Concierge Care Senior Navigator, a free patent-pending platform, combines a step-by-step Guided Care Plan, AI-powered research, real-time cost comparisons, and direct access to certified senior care advisors in one simple experience. The Guided Care Plan helps families determine whether a loved one can remain safely at home with in home care services or if assisted living is the more appropriate choice. Families can also get answers to their questions from the AI Advisor and instantly compare the costs of different care options in their area - all without pressure or obligation.

"For more than 15 years, our advisors have helped thousands of families find the right care solution for their loved ones," said Marc Lilly, CEO of Concierge Care Advisors. "The Senior Navigator brings that same trusted expertise into a free, easy-to-use tool that empowers families to make the right decision at the right time while allowing our advisors the ability to match services to our vetted care partners and communities".

Key Features of Senior Navigator:

Guided Care Plan: Step-by-step process to determine if staying home with care or moving to assisted living is the best fit.

AI Advisor: Get instant, reliable answers to your questions about senior care, housing, and planning.

Cost Estimator: Compare the costs of assisted living, memory care, and in-home care services in your ZIP code.

Advisor Connection: Get matched with a certified senior care advisor for personalized recommendations.

Secure & Private: HIPAA-compliant platform that protects all personal information.

More Than a Search Tool

Unlike national call-center referral services, Senior Navigator connects families directly to certified advisors who understand senior care resources, costs, and options. The platform's Guided Care Plan, AI Advisor, and built-in cost comparison allow families to act confidently and quickly when care decisions are urgent.

Built for Scale, Designed for Trust

With the launch of Senior Navigator, CCA is setting a new industry standard for transparency and accessibility in senior care. This launch sets the foundation for an expanded nationwide rollout, serving millions of families each year.

The tool is free to use and can be accessed from any smartphone, tablet or computer.

Families can explore personalized senior care planning with Concierge Care Senior Navigator today at [www.conciergecareadvisors.com/seniornavigator].

About Concierge Care Advisors

Concierge Care Advisors is a senior placement agency committed to ethical, compliant, and personalized guidance for families across the United States. CCA was the model for Washington State's groundbreaking senior placement regulations (HB1494), setting the national standard for transparency and quality in senior care referrals.

For more information, visit www.ConciergeCareAdvisors.com.

Contact Information

Shane Bray
EVP Corporate Development
ccadev@conciergecareadvisors.com
801.540.9579

.

SOURCE: Concierge Care, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/concierge-care-advisors-the-nations-premiere-care-and-transition-1061396

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
