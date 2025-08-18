Lennox International Inc.: Lennox Signs Agreement to Acquire HVAC Division of NSI Industries

Strategic acquisition expands parts and supplies portfolio for commercial and residential HVAC customers.

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the HVAC division of NSI Industries from Sentinel Capital Partners for approximately $550 million. This market-leading HVAC platform includes Duro Dyne, Supco, and other leading critical component and accessories brands. The acquisition enhances Lennox's ability to deliver a comprehensive, integrated portfolio of parts and supplies supported by enhanced digital and distribution capabilities across North America that elevate the customer experience.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver complete lifecycle solutions for residential and commercial customers and reinforces our position as a one-stop partner for the HVAC industry," said Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Officer of Lennox. "By adding trusted heritage brands including Duro Dyne and Supco into our portfolio, we are responding to the needs of our customers who have asked for a broader parts and supplies offering. As a company, Lennox just celebrated 130 years of HVAC innovation, and I look forward to welcoming the new employees from this acquisition as we come together to further transform the North American HVAC industry."

Duro Dyne and Supco offer a robust product portfolio of HVAC parts and supplies that complement Lennox's current residential and commercial HVAC products with distribution and manufacturing sites across the USA and Canada. Duro Dyne is known as a market-leading manufacturer of mission-critical HVAC/R components and accessories. Supco provides high-performing, technician-focused HVAC/R parts.

"My team members and I are excited to join Lennox," stated NSI Industries HVAC President John MacQuarrie. "The resources Lennox brings us will help us ensure our legacy of success, built over 70+ years by our team members and channel partners, continues. We are pleased that our HVAC business has found a home in Lennox, and I believe our cultures of excellence and innovation will produce greater benefits for all."

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to various regulatory approvals. For more details on the acquisition, please visit investor.lennox.com.

