Shanghai Electric has completed construction of the 500 MW Oman Manah I solar project, the company's first project in the country. Chinese developer Shanghai Electric has finished building the 500 MW Oman Manah I solar project, located in the Ad Dakhiliyah governorate towards the north of the country. In a statement the company announced the project, its first in Oman, has now completed one month of operations after passing all assessments and final handover. Shanghai Electric was responsible for the design, planning, procurement and construction of the site and will continue to serve as the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...