NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas, effective August 19, 2025. NREF will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and continue to trade under the same ticker symbol, "NREF," on the NYSE and NYSE Texas.

"Joining NYSE Texas as a Founding Member marks an exciting milestone," said NexPoint's Chief Investment Officer, Matt McGraner. "This dual listing underscores our support of the pro-business values that define Texas and the efforts to expand capital markets infrastructure."

"We are proud to welcome NREF to NYSE Texas. The company is a strong addition to our community of Founding Members," said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "NREF" and "NREF-PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, promissory notes, revolving credit facilities and stock warrants. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Griffith

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.