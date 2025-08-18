Vistra Corp: Vistra Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced the dual listing of its common stock, effective Aug. 19, on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas.

"We are pleased to join NYSE Texas as a Founding Member. Our Texas roots date back to 1882 when our predecessor, Dallas Electric Lighting Company, brought electricity to the city for the first time. Texas is already one of the world's leading economies; we are proud to join with the NYSE in helping to make it a leading global financial hub," said Jim Burke, President and CEO of Vistra.

"We are proud to welcome Vistra, one of the country's leading competitive electricity providers for homes and businesses, to our community of NYSE Texas Founding Members," said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas.

The NYSE will remain Vistra's primary exchange, and Vistra will trade under the same ticker symbol "VST" on both exchanges.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Vistra is a leader in transforming the energy landscape, with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at vistracorp.com.

SOURCE Vistra Corp