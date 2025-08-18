SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, today announced an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +68 for the first half of 2025. This score significantly outpaces the logistics industry average of +36, reaffirming SEKO's relentless dedication to delivering exceptional client experiences through transparency and operational excellence worldwide.

NPS is a widely recognized benchmark for measuring customer loyalty and satisfaction. SEKO's +68 score, based on 147 client reviews, 126 written comments and direct follow-ups with SEKO leadership, is gathered through its engagement platform, Clientshare. Its overwhelmingly positive feedback reinforces its reputation as a trusted logistics partner in key markets, including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"At SEKO, our commitment to meeting and exceeding client needs guides every decision we make," said Gordon Branov, CEO at SEKO. "Our NPS score is more than a number it's a testament to the expertise and hard work of our global teams, who go above and beyond every day to deliver the SEKO experience."

Positive feedback consistently highlights SEKO's communication, responsiveness and professionalism as key differentiators. This dedication is evident in the ongoing support SEKO provides to its clients, from managing daily logistics operations to helping them adapt to shifting dynamics such as the evolving tariffs conditions in the U.S. This strong level of engagement reflects the company's proactive, hands-on approach to meeting each client's needs. Here's what some clients had to say:

"SEKO has consistently proven to be the partner that enables us to deliver products to our accounts and ultimately to the market in an exceptionally fast and timely manner," said Tom Wappman, senior director, global production at New Era. "We've even coined the phrase 'SEKO IT' internally to describe getting things out the door quickly and reliably, every time."

"We appreciate our brilliant partnership with SEKO," said Megan Hetherington, head of operations and logistics at Soho Home. "Thank you for all the help and hard work!"

"Kristin and Cortez consistently demonstrate exceptional professionalism and are a genuine pleasure to collaborate with," said Tommy Horn, logistics directorate HQ at The Exchange.

"I appreciate the transparency when issues arise and the timeliness to resolve," said Tom Cesario, VP, US operations at Radio Flyer. "Overall, it's been smooth operations."

This score also highlights SEKO's ability to scale service and excellence globally while innovating across core verticals, including ecommerce, fashion and apparel and high-tech, among others. In an environment where clients increasingly demand agility and reliability, SEKO's high score signals trust and satisfaction in a competitive landscape.

As SEKO continues to scale its global footprint, it remains focused on investing in its people, technology and operations to ensure that exceptional client experiences continue to define its service.

"As we grow, we never lose sight of what matters most our clients," added Branov. "This recognition is a testament to the culture of care and collaboration we've built, and we're excited to continue raising the bar for service and quality in our industry."

