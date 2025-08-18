Anzeige
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
18.08.2025 16:06 Uhr
LILYSILK Launches First-Ever Activewear Line with Innovative SILKERRY Fabric

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has unveiled the SILKERRY Collection, its first activewear line crafted from the brand's proprietary silk-enhanced terry fabric. Designed to unite luxury with ease, SILKERRY combines the breathable plushness of cotton terry with the naturally cooling, skin-friendly qualities of high-content natural silk. The launch marks LILYSILK's entry into the modern activewear category, offering pieces that transition effortlessly from yoga studios to urban streets.

LILYSILK Launches First-Ever Activewear Line: SILKERRY

SILKERRY redefines terry fabric by weaving natural silk fibers directly into the cotton terry interior, creating an ultra-smooth surface that glides over skin, reduces friction, and helps maintain freshness through silk's natural antimicrobial properties. Its high thermal conductivity draws heat away for instant cooling, while moisture-wicking capabilities keep the wearer comfortable during movement. The outer layer of natural cotton terry provides structure, breathability, and durability, ensuring each piece retains its shape and softness through repeated wear and washing.

The creation of SILKERRY is rooted in LILYSILK's 15 years of consumer research, which identified a shift in modern lifestyles. Activewear has evolved beyond gym use into an everyday wardrobe staple, with consumers seeking garments that combine functional versatility with refined aesthetics. LILYSILK's response is a collection that meets this demand, offering a seamless balance of elegance and versatility.

"Activewear isn't just for the gym anymore. As fitness, work, and life blend seamlessly, people expect apparel that delivers both style and elegance," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "SILKERRY brings the luxury of silk into movement apparel, creating pieces that move effortlessly from yoga mats to city streets."

The debut SILKERRY Collection introduces three distinct style lines, each with its own concept and signature piece, and all available in four versatile colorways-Black, Heather, Espresso, and Blush Pink. Seamflow, inspired by the rhythm and structure of city life, blends polished design with easy movement, highlighted by the hip-length, oversized Seamflow Verge Hoodie with practical pockets and a smooth zip closure. Porchlight captures the warmth and ease of everyday living, offering relaxed yet refined silhouettes such as the soft-waistband Porchlight Lounge Shorts, ideal from home to café. Heirloom '89 pays tribute to timeless classics with a touch of vintage sport, anchored by the roomy yet refined Heirloom '89 Zip Jacket, designed for comfort, confidence, and lasting style.

Discover the SILKERRY Collection and more at www.lilysilk.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752298/LILYSILK_Launches_First_Ever_Activewear_Line_SILKERRY.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-launches-first-ever-activewear-line-with-innovative-silkerry-fabric-302532022.html

