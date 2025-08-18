Impact Biomedical Inc (IBO) Announces 3F US Patent Issue

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Biomedical Inc. (IBO) is pleased to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. patent No. 12,357,584 B2 entitled "Composition and Method of Controlling Infectious Diseases with Functional Fragrances," developed within IBO's 3F technology platform.

This patent relates to unique composition and method for controlling infectious diseases. It includes compositions and formulations of constituents found in plants and fragrances produced by plants, with potential application as an antibacterial or antiviral agent. This patent will expire on December 7, 2038.

This expands Impact Biomedical's 3F patent estate which includes insect repellent compositions and anti-microbial applications in the United States and other countries. It also further demonstrates IBO's commitment to discovering, developing, and patenting unique technologies to meet unmet needs in human healthcare.

These compositions and formulations have unique antimicrobial and antiviral properties. The compositions can be formulated to treat or limit the occurrence of various diseases and to kill and/or be used as a disinfectant against various microbes, pathogens, and the like.

Potential applications include killing microbes as a disinfectant and to be administered to a patient to treat an infectious disease condition. The composition has potential effectiveness against various pathogens including but not limited to E. coli, MRSA, influenza, rhinovirus, and M. tuberculosis.

Infectious diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, continue to pose significant global health challenges, driving demand for new offerings and solutions in both established and developing regions worldwide.

The worldwide infectious disease market is projected to grow from $21.7B in 2024 to $34B in 2023, representing a CAGR of 5.77% (source: Infectious Disease Market - Global Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis Report - Industry Overview and Forecast to 2032 I Data Bridge Market Research).

Upon notification of the patent issue, IBO CEO Frank Heuszel said, "This is another demonstration of success with our business model delivering new unique proprietary technology with the potential to address unmet needs in human healthcare. We continue discussions with potential partners to move 3F towards the market in the US and other countries worldwide."

About IBO:

Impact Biomedical Inc. (IBIO) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in biopharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through research, licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

