Kartoon Studios Announces Revenue Surge of Stan Lee Consumer Products





Studio Expands Program Highlighted by Marvel Film and Disney Theme Park Licenses with New Partnerships - Including Madame Tussauds, Topps, Panini Publishing and More- Accelerating Monetization of Iconic Stan Lee IP



Iconic Marvel Creator has grown to over 30 Million Followers Across Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok

Former Marvel EVP, Bob Sabouni, Now Heads Stan Lee Legacy Consumer Product Programs at Kartoon





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE American: TOON) ("Kartoon Studios" or the "Company") announced today the rapid commercial expansion of its legendary Stan Lee IP, as the company dramatically scales its Stan Lee consumer products business under the leadership of former Marvel EVP Bob Sabouni, who now oversees The Stan Lee Legacy Program. This expansion is marked by a series of high-value brand partnerships and the continued leverage of the Marvel film and Walt Disney Company theme park licenses, obtained from Kartoon Studios., representing a material step forward in Kartoon Studios' strategy to unlock shareholder value through premium legacy IP monetization.

Recent licensing and activation deals with industry leaders - including Madame Tussauds, Panini Publishing, and Topps - underscore the long-term market potential of the Stan Lee brand and its unique ability to attract both iconic collaborators and multi-generational fans.

Strategic Partner Highlights:

Madame Tussauds: Deal renewal for the lifelike Stan Lee wax figure in New York City, with expansion discussions across multiple international locations. Madame Tussauds marks a major milestone in immersive brand experiences.

Panini Publishing: Launched a limited-edition San Diego Comic Con card activation as a prelude to a broader collectible card line, targeting global trading card markets.

Topps: Secured a sidecar license that operates alongside Marvel's exclusive trading card deal - providing Stan Lee Universe with rare access to Topps' vast collector network and distribution platform.



In addition to these marquee deals, Kartoon Studios continues to build a diversified consumer product portfolio across categories:

Multi-Verse: Fine art collectibles drop

Saturday Morning Cards: High-end lacquered collectible cards

Galkin: Designer sunglasses partnership

Gallery 1988: Curated Stan Lee fine art gallery show

Better Magnets: Nostalgia-driven magnets and pins



"We are executing on a focused strategy to convert Stan Lee's extraordinary cultural equity into ongoing revenues and long-term shareholder value," said Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Kartoon Studios. "Having led programs at Marvel that generated billions of dollars in retail sales, Bob Sabouni has built a growing roster of world-class partners, adding to the Marvel film and Walt Disney theme park licenses, we have put in place. Our goal is to build a highly scalable, global consumer products business around one of the most iconic names in pop culture. Bob brings over two decades of brand licensing expertise, having led programs at Marvel that generated global retail sales across toys, apparel, collectibles, publishing, and experiential events. He is recognized for building partnerships with top-tier entertainment, retail, and lifestyle brands and for pioneering integrated licensing strategies that bridge physical and digital experiences, and we are privileged to have him as part of our Kartoon Studios team. Of course, this will only support the rollout of Stan Lee superhero IP, starting with The Excelsiors, debuting by year's end in graphic novel form, and later in media."

Sabouni added: "We are working on and expect to announce another dozen licenses in various categories before year's end. Stan Lee's name resonates across generations and continents. By combining the film and theme park licensing rights-secured by Marvel and Disney-with carefully chosen brand partnerships and content deals, we can deliver authentic, high-quality products and experiences that deepen fan engagement, create meaningful new revenue streams, and ensure Stan's rightful place as the Father of Pop Culture endures for generations to come."

The Stan Lee Universe initiative also benefits from a powerful direct-to-consumer marketing engine, with over 30 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok. This built-in fanbase supports product launches, brand collaborations, and content initiatives.

As Kartoon Studios continues to invest in its IP franchises, the Stan Lee Universe is expected to emerge as a cornerstone growth driver across the company's consumer products, media, and experiential verticals.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global leader in children's and family entertainment, delivering premium content and high-value intellectual property to millions of viewers worldwide. The company's portfolio features globally recognized brands including Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq's Garage, Rainbow Rangers, and Llama Llama. Kartoon Studios holds a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe and operates Mainframe Studios-one of North America's largest animation producers-with more than 22,000 minutes of award-winning programming delivered.

Through its Toon Media Networks division, including Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel Worldwide, Ameba, and Frederator Network, Kartoon Studios reaches audiences across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels, and top streaming platforms. Kartoon Channel! is consistently rated the #1 kids' streaming app on the Apple App Store. With a growing global distribution footprint, and a robust content pipeline, Kartoon Studios is positioned for sustained growth and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

