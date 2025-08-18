Ambience Healthcare Unveils Chart Chat: The First AI Copilot Built Into the EHR

Powered by OpenAI's Reinforcement Fine-Tuning technology, this first-in-class AI copilot delivers real-time, patient-specific, evidence-based insights, directly within the EHR, underpinned by trusted medical content from BMJ Best Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Ambience Healthcare has unveiled Chart Chat, a first-of-its-kind AI copilot designed to integrate directly within Epic's electronic health record (EHR) system to give healthcare providers context-aware clinical insights. Chart Chat combines patient chart data with medical content from BMJ Best Practice and OpenAI's Reinforcement Fine Tuning (RFT) technology to create a novel intelligence layer over the EHR.

"This technology can fundamentally change how physicians interact with the medical record," said Trevor Satterfield, MD, ACMIO, St. Luke's Health System. "It lets me ask specific questions about the patient's history or treatment, questions that could take minutes of searching to answer, and get clear, accurate responses in seconds."

Designed to combat the growing problem of information overload, Chart Chat enables healthcare providers to ask natural language questions about a patient's history, lab results, prior treatments, and risk factors, and receive relevant, structured answers in seconds. While health systems have experimented with creating their own in-house AI assistants for the EHR, Ambience is the first to launch a production-quality solution.

Unlocking a New Class of Context-Aware Clinical Assistance

What sets Chart Chat apart is that Ambience combines real-time notes from the patient visit with data from the patient's full medical record. This gives Chart Chat a clear picture of both the current encounter and past history, enabling healthcare providers to get faster, more accurate answers without switching between tools or piecing things together manually.

Key Features for Chart Chat include:

Chart-Aware Question Answering: Helps doctors quickly find and synthesize key information in a patient's record, such as identifying medications that didn't work, making comparisons between past scans, or understanding complex care timelines

Automated Risk Score Calculation: Uses validated third-party calculators to determine health risk scores, including CHA2DS2-VASc, Wells, and HEART, based on the patient's data

Clinical Decision Support in Context: Access to BMJ Best Practice's trusted, evidence-based diagnostic and treatment content (currently in beta) to ensure decisions are informed by the most current and accurate clinical information.

Integrated Literature Access: Provides quick summaries and references from the latest literature licensed through journal partners, as well as open-source data from PubMed and FDA databases

"Over the past several years, we've built and deployed clinical AI that's trusted by thousands of physicians to support real-time documentation, coding, and patient care," said Nikhil Buduma, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist at Ambience Healthcare. "Chart Chat builds on that foundation, bringing together cutting-edge language models, real-time EHR context, and trusted clinical content to create the most advanced bedside assistant in healthcare. The launch of Chart Chat marks a pivotal moment for conversational chart intelligence in the United States."

Chart Chat is rolling out to Ambience users over the next several months. More info can be found on the Ambience website.

