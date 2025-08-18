Bonita Spring, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company") one of the largest and most trusted senior housing operators in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Totorico as President of Arvum and SummerHouse Senior Living, effective immediately.

Richard's career with Discovery began nearly a decade ago when he joined The Trace as Executive Director in 2013, a community later acquired by Discovery in 2016. Since then, he has advanced steadily through the organization, rising from Executive Director to Regional Director of Operations, then COO of Arvum/SummerHouse, and now President.

During his tenure, Richard has overseen a broad portfolio of 52 communities across 17 states, managing operations and performance on behalf of 12 different capital ownership groups. His deep operational expertise, paired with a strong commitment to resident care and stakeholder alignment, has made him a trusted leader within the Discovery platform and a proven performer for ownership partners.

Over the last 18 months, Richard played a pivotal role in launching Arvum Senior Living as a new management company under Discovery's growing portfolio. He recruited and developed a top-tier leadership team, and under his guidance, the performance metrics have been exceptional, including increasing Arvum's portfolio occupancy by 10%, maintaining a 94% average occupancy in the SummerHouse portfolio and doubled Net Operating Income across both portfolios.

With more than 30 years of healthcare and administration experience across acute care, public health systems, and senior living, Richard brings depth and versatility to his role. His story represents Discovery's long-standing commitment to nurturing internal talent, developing leaders, and creating an environment where professionals can grow into industry trailblazers.

"Richard's leadership has been instrumental in driving performance and building trusted relationships across our ownership groups," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "We are confident that under his continued leadership, the Arvum and SummerHouse portfolios will remain top-performing platforms. We are equally excited for the expansion opportunities ahead as we bring new communities into these high-performing brands."

For ownership groups seeking an aligned and proven operating partner, Discovery's model of performance-driven leadership, regionalized management companies with locally focused operators, and national scale continues to set the standard and ready to meet growing industry demand.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 40,000 units across more than 360 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 18,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

