6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
18.08.2025 16:26 Uhr
Vigon Joins the Fragrance Creators Association to Advance Innovation for the Fragrance Industry

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Fragrance Creators Association (FCA), the leading trade association for the fragrance industry announced the addition of Vigon International an Azelis Company (Vigon) to its membership.

Vigon is a US-based supplier of fragrance and flavor ingredients. The company offers a range of products, including natural and lab created aroma chemicals, essential oils, and functional ingredients, used in various industries like home care, air care and fine fragrance.

By joining FCA, Vigon gains access to a network of industry leaders, resources, and expertise that will support its growth and leadership in the fragrance industry. FCA provides actionable insights into policy trends, regulatory developments, and scientific resources.

"Vigon's membership strengthens FCA's ability to advocate for the fragrance industry with a unified voice," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators Association. "We are thrilled to welcome them and look forward to collaborating to drive responsible growth and innovation across the fragrance value chain."

"At Vigon, we are passionate about simplifying the ingredient sourcing process and fostering strong partnerships with our customers, principals, and suppliers," said Nate Zurisko, Managing Director of Vigon. "Joining FCA is an exciting milestone for Vigon as we continue to strengthen our role in the fragrance industry, contribute to its collective voice and leverage FCA's platform to drive innovation and meaningful collaboration.".

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Emily Cruz
Fragrance Creators Association
ecruz@fragrancecreators.org

About Fragrance Creators Association:
Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

About Vigon:
Vigon is a trusted leader in the fragrance and ingredient industry, known for its "Passion for Simplicity" and dedication to delivering exceptional service. By fostering open, honest partnerships and providing creative solutions to meet the needs of its customers, Vigon simplifies the ingredient sourcing process while continuously advancing innovation. Vigon's commitment to transparency, reliability, and customer satisfaction makes it a valuable partner in the fragrance value chain.

.

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/vigon-joins-the-fragrance-creators-association-to-advance-innovation-for-the-fragrance-in-1062068

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
