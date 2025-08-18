Beauty Devices Market Anticipated To Register 17.9% CAGR of During 2025-2031 by Increasing inclination toward beauty and wellness | The insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners beauty devices market analysis provides valuable insights into the product type and applications of beauty devices. The detailed market report highlights the critical challenges faced by the drug. It emphasizes the future trends and growth opportunities in the market.

The beauty devices market value is expected to reach US$369.24 billion by 2031 from US$124.04 billion in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.9% during 2025-2031. The market size is attributed to the increasing inclination toward beauty and wellness, technological advancements in beauty devices, and growing demand for non-invasive and painless beauty treatments.

The beauty devices market analysis focuses electric and battery operated beauty devices. The electric and battery operated beauty devices are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Check valuable insights in the beauty devices market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008260

Overview of Beauty Devices Market Report Findings

Increasing inclination toward beauty and wellness: The beauty devices market is experiencing significant growth as more consumers are placing importance on enhancing their appearance and practicing self-care routines. There is an increasing inclination towards beauty and wellness, leading to a growing demand for advanced beauty devices that offer effective solutions for skincare, haircare, and body care.

Consumers are becoming more conscious about their beauty and wellness routines, seeking out innovative devices that can help them achieve their desired results. From facial cleansing brushes and LED light therapy masks to hair removal devices and body sculpting tools, the beauty devices market is constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Additionally, advancements in technology have made beauty devices more accessible and user-friendly, allowing consumers to easily incorporate them into their daily skincare and grooming routines. The convenience and effectiveness of these devices are driving their popularity among consumers who are looking for quick and convenient solutions to improve their overall appearance.

Thus, the increasing trend towards beauty and wellness is fueling the growth of the beauty devices market, with consumers willing to invest in innovative solutions that can help them achieve their beauty goals. As the market continues to expand and expected to see even more innovative and advanced beauty devices being developed to cater to the growing demand for beauty and wellness solutions. Technological Advancements in Beauty Devices: Technological advancements in beauty devices have revolutionized the beauty industry, driving the demand for innovative products that offer effective and convenient solutions for skincare and grooming. From at-home microcurrent devices that provide anti-aging benefits to IPL devices for hair removal, consumers are increasingly turning to beauty devices for their skincare and grooming needs.

The development of advanced technologies such as radiofrequency, ultrasound, LED light therapy, and microdermabrasion has allowed for the creation of devices that can target specific skin concerns such as wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. These devices offer professional-level treatments at home, saving consumers time and money on expensive salon visits.

Additionally, the integration of smart technology and connectivity features in beauty devices has further enhanced the user experience, allowing consumers to track their progress, customize treatments, and receive personalized recommendations. This combination of convenience, effectiveness, and customization is driving the growth of the beauty devices market, catering to the increasing demand for self-care and wellness products in today's fast-paced lifestyle. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Research Sample Copy of the beauty devices market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008260

Beauty Devices Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the beauty devices market is segmented into LED masks, infrared beauty devices, EMS, and others. The LED mask segment held a significant beauty devices market share in 2024.

By application, the beauty devices market is divided into anti-aging, acne and inflammation control, skin rejuvenation, and others. The anti-aging segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of mode of operation, the beauty devices market is categorized into electric and battery operated and manual. The electric and battery operated segment dominated the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the beauty devices market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market in 2024.

The beauty devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: NuFACE; The Procter & Gamble Co.; Koninklijke Philips NV; Panasonic Holdings Corp.; Tria Beauty; Foreo; Ya-Man LTD; ZIIP, Silk'n; MTG Co., Ltd; L'Oreal SA; Lumina NRG; and Hitachi Ltd are among the major companies operating in the beauty devices market.

Trending topics: AI-Powered Personalization & Smart Mirrors, At-Home Professional Treatments, etc.

Headlines on Beauty Devices Market

Heirloom Beauty Launches the World's Most Powerful At-Home LED Light Therapy Mask with 7 Colors to Target Every Skin Concern.

Ulike Unveiled the ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask in the US for Professional-Grade Skincare at Home.

JMOON, the cutting-edge beauty tech brand unveiled its flagship NouvelleSkin Facial Toning Device, at Cosmoprof North America 2025. This marks a key milestone in the brand's global expansion and its official entry into the US market.

L'Oréal accelerated Beauty Tech leadership with advanced bioprinted skin technology and gen AI content lab to augment creativity.

CELLIANT Debuted at MakeUp in Los Angeles 2025, Seeking Beauty & Skincare Partnerships.

Get Premium Copy of beauty devices market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008260

Conclusion

The global beauty devices market is rapidly evolving due to advancements in technology and a growing focus on self-care and personal grooming. Consumers are increasingly seeking at-home beauty devices that provide convenience and cost-effective solutions for achieving skincare and beauty goals. The market is witnessing a significant demand for devices such as facial cleansing brushes, hair removal devices, anti-aging tools, and acne treatment devices. Additionally, the rise of social media influencers and beauty influencers has further fueled the popularity of beauty devices, driving the market growth. Manufacturers are continuously innovating and launching new products to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. Overall, the beauty devices market is poised for continued growth and expansion in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including suppliers of beauty devices, beauty devices manufacturers, retailers and online sellers of beauty devices, and beauty industry associations and trade organizations -with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Vegan Beauty Products Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis by 2031

Gel beauty facial mask Market Growth Analysis by Size and Share: 2031

Sensitive Skin Beauty Products Market Trends, Growth and Size - 2031

Herbal Beauty Products Market Trends, Growth and Size - 2031

Beauty face mask Market Scope 2031

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market Growth 2031

Herbal Beauty Products Market Trends, Growth and Size - 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :??????< | ?? | Français | Deutsch | Italiano | ?? | ??? | Español

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beauty-devices-market-anticipated-to-register-17-9--cagr-of-during-20252031-by-increasing-inclination-toward-beauty-and-wellness--the-insight-partners-302532230.html