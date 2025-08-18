Australia's Top Healthcare IT Vendors Named by Black Book Research in 2025 Annual User Rankings

Live results announced today in Melbourne at HIC 2025, Australia's largest digital health and health informatics industry gathering

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced the 2025 top-rated healthcare IT vendors in Australia, recognizing leaders across 13 categories of digital health and hospital information systems. The results were unveiled live at the HIC 2025 conference and on the event website, as more than 1,500 healthcare leaders, clinicians, and technology suppliers gather at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The annual survey drew 864 validated responses from executives, clinicians, and IT leaders across 520 public and 344 private hospitals, representing a broad spectrum of Australia's health sector. Vendors were rated across 18 performance indicators.

2025 Top Vendors by Category - Australia

Digital Healthcare Technology Category 2025 Top Australian Vendor Core Electronic Health Records / HIS Platforms Oracle Health Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure & Hosting Microsoft Azure Interoperability & Integration InterSystems Digital Health / Telehealth CareMonitor Patient Engagement & Experience Personify Care Clinical Decision Support & Knowledge Systems Elsevier HIT Consulting, Advisory & Cybersecurity EY (Ernst & Young) AI & Automation in Healthcare IT Heidi Health MedTech, IoT & Device-Integrated IT Systems Stryker Emerging Healthtech / Innovation DC2Vue Coding & Health Information Management Solventum Patient Relationship & CRM Platforms Salesforce Content & Document Management / Enterprise Imaging Hyland

Key Findings

Australia's Public hospitals ranked Oracle Health, InterSystems, and Microsoft Azure highest for scalability and alignment with national digital health standards.

Private hospitals favored Personify Care, CareMonitor, and Episoft for measurable ROI and Australian-focused patient experience improvement.

Solventum earned top marks in coding and HIM, reflecting adoption of analytics and automated coding solutions.

Salesforce was recognized for leadership in patient relationship management, supporting health cloud and CRM-driven engagement models.

Hyland achieved top ratings in enterprise content and document management, particularly in imaging workflows and secure health records.

Australian innovators Heidi Health, DC2Vue, and CareMonitor were noted for agility and responsiveness to evolving government digital health priorities.

Australian Health IT Trends (Q2-Q3 2025 Update)

From the flash survey in July and August 2025, 484 responses by Australian HIT professionals several trends emerged:

Cloud adoption: 72% of hospitals report moving at least one core application to a sovereign or hybrid cloud in 2025, up from 61% in 2024.

Interoperability: 68% cite My Health Record integration as their top interoperability priority, particularly in regional and multi-site networks.

AI adoption: 57% report piloting AI-enabled tools in decision support, documentation, or revenue cycle processes.

Cybersecurity: 64% of IT leaders noted at least one attempted or successful cyber incident in the past year, underscoring demand for managed security services.

Telehealth: 59% report sustained use of telehealth workflows post-pandemic, driven by patient expectations.

Survey Confidence & Methodology

With 864 hospitals responding, the survey sample represents two-thirds of all Australian inpatient healthcare facilities, providing a 95% confidence level with a margin of error under 3% for national benchmarking.

The 2025 Australian Health Information Systems and Digital Health Survey assessed vendor performance across 18 KPIs, including compliance with Australian regulations, interoperability with My Health Record, cybersecurity and uptime, cloud sovereignty and data residency, clinical usability, ROI, sustainability, implementation support, telehealth capabilities, patient engagement outcomes, and delivery integrity. KPIs were weighted by hospital type and vendor category to reflect real-world priorities, ensuring comparability and accuracy.

Access the Full Global HIT Report

A complimentary copy of the 530-page 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT, including Q3 updates, is available for download at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/register-for-the-black-book-of-global-healthcare-it-2025-report

For additional data or media inquiries, contact: research@blackbookresearch.com or visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent global healthcare IT benchmarking firm. The company provides impartial, crowd-sourced vendor evaluations free from financial influences, helping hospitals, payers, and governments worldwide make informed technology decisions.

