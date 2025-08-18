GreenMoney Journal: Rewriting the Investment Narrative of Climate Change: From Sacrifice to Opportunity

by Will Wiseman, Climatize

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / When Alba Forns and I started Climatize, we didn't want to build another investing platform. After joining 100,000 people at the 2019 Global Climate strikes, we felt the power of being part of a movement. But in that moment, we realized we'd all go home, and the next day, nothing would change. If cardboard signs were our strongest tool, it showed just how much was missing.

How could we rethink our collective power and direct it toward the causes we care about? We envisioned an investment platform where each person in that movement could put their money to work building what we wanted: more renewable energy and fewer emissions. However, most options were narrow and lacked true transparency. Was it too much to ask to see exactly where my money was going?

As renewable energy engineers, Alba and I saw a gap in the U.S. renewables funding ecosystem that needed solving, as the IEA reflected on its 2023 report: "Small-scale renewable energy projects often face significant financing barriers, as traditional investors and banks prefer larger utility-scale projects that offer lower transaction costs per MW and higher returns." Meanwhile, smaller, community-focused projects (the ones with local impact) kept getting left behind.

Might we solve both problems in one move? In just over two years, that vision has become real.

