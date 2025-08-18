LG Electronics USA: Developed With Accessibility Experts, Self-Ordering Kiosks Set New Standard for Inclusive Design

First-of-Their-Kind Kiosks Reinforce LG's 'Better Life for All' Commitment

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / A new series of "Gen 2 Self-Ordering Kiosks" are purpose-built for users with vision, mobility and hearing disabilities. These kiosks, developed by digital display leader LG Electronics USA with feedback from noted accessibility consultant Tech for All (TFA), mark another step forward in LG's ongoing commitment to create a "Better Life for All."

The announcement comes as the country commemorates the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a historic milestone in advancing the rights of people with disabilities. LG's new Gen 2 kiosks reflect the spirit of the ADA by going beyond compliance to deliver technology that is genuinely inclusive and empowering, according to Peter Kim, B2B Strategic Alliance Team Leader at LG Electronics USA.

"Technology should empower everyone," said Kim. "By collaborating with Tech for All and working alongside people with disabilities throughout testing and development, accessibility isn't treated as an add-on - it's embedded in the DNA of these kiosks."

Unlike many kiosks retrofitted to meet accessibility standards, LG's Gen 2 kiosks (KC3P-M series) were designed intentionally with inclusion at their core. TFA started working with LG in April 2024, collaborating from initial design sketches through prototyping, avoiding costly late-stage hardware changes.

"Getting the accessibility in early is key. It's very hard to go back and fix things," said TFA's Systems Accessibility Director Michael O'Hare. "It's hard enough on a digital platform, but it's very difficult on hardware…if you get something wrong, you've got to re-engineer it. That early engagement was key for this project."

The Gen 2 Self-Ordering Kiosks are available in 22- and 27-inch screens, with high-brightness, low-reflectivity displays designed for visibility in diverse lighting conditions. They support both portrait and landscape modes, and are offered in three hardware versions: countertop, fixed-height pedestal, and motorized height-adjustable pedestal. The adjustable option especially benefits wheelchair users and people of varying heights, allowing comfortable, independent use.

Built to accommodate a wide range of accessibility needs, LG's kiosks support a variety of assistive hardware and peripherals. These include advanced assistive technologies such as Vispero's JAWS® for Kiosk screen reader for audio navigation, Storm Interface's tactile AudioNav keypads (6- and 9-key layouts) and SoundHound AI's voice interface for hands-free commands. The kiosks also support Epson receipt printers and modular barcode/QR scanners, while a webcam accessory is in development to expand functionality.

Building on this foundation, the kiosk suite offers platform flexibility across diverse sectors and applications, including compatibility with Kokomo 24/7® for health and safety management in education and clinical settings. Their modular, accessible design fits retail, transit, healthcare and hospitality environments.

This is TFA's first involvement in kiosk hardware from the concept stage. O'Hare explained that while other available products may meet basic accessibility, LG's Gen 2 solutions go beyond compliance to address real-world user needs. Continuous feedback and refinements during what was a highly collaborative development process resulted in a user-friendly final product.

"The collaboration, the back-and-forth review process, and being able to influence the design was really beneficial to both sides," said O'Hare. Speaking to LG's intent, he noted it was clear from the start that they were committed not only to meeting requirements, but to making a difference in the lives of the people who would be using the kiosk. "That was evident from the start," he said. "It's another step forward for accessible products."

For more information on LG's Gen 2 Self-Ordering Kiosks, click here. For high-resolution images, click here.

# # #

About Tech for All

Tech for All has deep expertise in applying universal design principles to solve complex accessibility challenges, including those presented by kiosks and other self-service systems. The company's sole mission is to help its clients successfully address the challenges of making their products, services, websites, kiosks, and mobile apps accessible for all, including people with disabilities. It serves diverse industries and supports clients in the full range of accessibility needs, from audits to content remediation, coding support, product design consulting, training, and developing accessibility strategies and roadmaps. At the heart of Tech for All are the exceptionally talented, skilled, and experienced consultants who develop accessibility solutions and support successful implementation. Many of Tech for All's experts are living with disabilities themselves. Each of Tech for All's project teams includes seasoned consultants who bring specialized knowledge, capabilities, and solid experience to the task at hand. For more information, please visit www.tfaconsulting.com

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG's U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60-billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com. Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

+ 1 202 719 3490

john.taylor@lge.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LG Electronics USA on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LG Electronics USA

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lg-electronics-usa-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/developed-with-accessibility-experts-self-ordering-kiosks-set-new-stan-1062114