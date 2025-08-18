Medellín, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - RankTitan.ai, an AI-powered local SEO platform, today announced the launch of its first fundraising round at a valuation of USD $120 million. This marks a significant milestone for the previously bootstrapped startup, which aims to use the capital to expand its AI capabilities, accelerate global growth, and deepen strategic partnerships.

RankTitan



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/262228_2264fe64346378b6_001full.jpg

Founded by brothers Daniel and David Shnader, RankTitan.ai has built traction across North America, Latin America, and Europe with its AI-driven tools that help businesses improve Google Maps visibility, monitor online reputation, and track local search performance. The company has operated without external funding since its inception, relying on a lean model and a Medellín-based development team through a verified partnership with Block AI Labs.

"We're proud to have grown RankTitan.ai entirely from our own resources," said David Shnader, Co-Founder of RankTitan.ai. "This funding round is a pivotal step toward expanding our reach and reinforcing our leadership in the local SEO space."

Daniel Shnader, Co-Founder, added, "Our platform consistently delivers measurable results for clients. With new funding, we're positioned to rapidly scale our technology and bring our solutions to more businesses worldwide."

Proceeds from the raise will support the rollout of new AI features, team growth in engineering and sales, and the expansion of strategic alliances in key international markets.

About RankTitan.ai



RankTitan.ai is an AI-powered local SEO platform that helps businesses improve visibility on Google Maps, manage online reputations, and track local search performance. Founded by Daniel and David Shnader, the platform is built in partnership with Block AI Labs, a Medellín-based software development company serving global clients.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262228

SOURCE: PRNews OU