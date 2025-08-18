Battery fires double in high-value claims, pushing premiums up. From ESS News Suncorp, which provides insurance in Australia and New Zealand, reports that lithium-ion battery fires are contributing to higher home insurance costs. The insurer said the higher number of battery-related losses adds to pressures from natural disasters and theft, with home insurance premiums rising 9. 4% in 2024-25. April and May 2025 were the months with the highest value of fire claims on record, many connected to lithium-ion incidents. In its latest financial reporting, Suncorp CEO and Managing Director Steve Johnston ...

