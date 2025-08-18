MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Delivery Robots Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Delivery Robots Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Piaggio & C. SpA, TeleRetail, ANYbotics, TwinswHeel, Beijing Zhen Robotics Co. Ltd, and DELIVERS.AI LTD., among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Delivery Robots Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Delivery Robots Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Piaggio & C. SpA, through its business unit Piaggio Fast Forward, develops innovative, lightweight mobility solutions. Its flagship product, Gita, was launched in May 2018. Gita is a smart, self-following cargo robot designed to carry loads up to 18 kg within its 2,000-cubic-inch compartment. It can travel at speeds of up to 35 km/h and is engineered to move with human-like agility. The robot is used across various applications, including retail delivery, mobile sales, and field services-essentially any scenario requiring compact, efficient transportation. KILO, a larger version of Gita, can transport up to 100 kg in a 120-liter compartment, offering a higher-capacity solution for similar use cases.

specializes in urban logistics, developing autonomous delivery robots to transform last-mile delivery into city environments. The company designs and builds its robot technologies in-house, covering electronics, mechanics, AI, and autonomous driving systems. Assembled at its facility in Cahors, France, Twinswheel robots are deployed in a variety of settings, including restaurants, parcel delivery, shopping services, construction site assistance, and food delivery for snacks, meals, and pizza. They also serve as mobile assistants for technicians and shoppers. Beijing Zhen Robotics Co., Ltd is focused on artificial intelligence and robotics, developing advanced mobile robots for both indoor and outdoor applications. Its main product line includes RoboPony, an autonomous delivery robot for transporting groceries, parcels, and food over short distances; RoboBat, a security robot for autonomous surveillance; and RoboWhale, a commercial robot designed for cleaning operations. The company has completed development on its fifth-generation products, which have successfully passed over 70 reliability tests and collectively logged more than 800,000 km in operational mileage.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 15 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Delivery Robots Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10 Kg, More than 10 Kg up to 50 Kg, More than 50 Kg), Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Speed Limit (Up to 3 KPH, Higher than 3 KPH up to 6 KPH, Higher than 6 KPH), Number of Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, 6 Wheels), End-Use Industry [Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Retail, Postal, Others (Hospitality and Education).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

