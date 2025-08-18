Cisco Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Mobile IoT Platforms

Acknowledged for driving continuous innovation and delivering flexible, scalable solutions that enable digital transformation across the global IoT ecosystem

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Cisco with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the Mobile IoT Platforms sector for its sustained leadership, strategic innovation, and commitment to customer value. This recognition highlights Cisco's differentiated approach in a rapidly evolving landscape, where digital transformation and IoT scale demand resilience, flexibility, and interoperability.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Cisco excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align long-term initiatives with current market demand while delivering results with precision and global scalability. "Cisco's sustained growth in recent years reflects its ability to address unmet customer needs through high-quality, scalable solutions that drive loyalty and increased consumption. The company maintains a remarkably low attrition rate, underscoring strong customer retention and expanding usage across its platform," said Silvana Rulet, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Cisco's success is rooted in a future-focused strategy that combines deep networking expertise with a flexible, cloud-native IoT platform. This enables global operators and enterprises to streamline service delivery, accelerate time-to-market, and overcome market fragmentation. The company's software-defined architecture, generation-resilient design, and full-stack evolution give customers the agility to integrate new technologies and scale effectively-without vendor lock-in.

Innovation is foundational to Cisco's leadership in mobile IoT platforms. Its modular and interoperable approach allows each layer of the solution stack to operate independently, ensuring it meets the diverse demands of global industries and geographies. This design not only simplifies integration and upgrades but also empowers customers to modernize at their own pace.

"We are delighted once again to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2025 Company of the Year in the Mobile IoT Platforms sector," said Masum Mir, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Provider Mobility business. "Our dedication to delivering a platform that can accelerate growth opportunities through managed mobility services has earned the trust, confidence and partnership of our customers across the globe. It's exciting to see how our platform empowers service providers and enterprises to innovate, operate with speed at global scale, and connect people, places, and things in mission critical use cases".

In addition to its technological prowess, Cisco's commitment to customer experience is a defining element of its competitive advantage. The company has scaled its managed IoT device footprint from 197 million in January 2022 to 284 million by July 2025-a testament to its operational excellence and ability to support enterprises across sectors. Its platform delivers real-time visibility, high availability, and seamless lifecycle management, backed by localized support and a partner-driven go-to-market strategy.

Frost & Sullivan commends Cisco for setting a global benchmark in strategy, execution, and customer impact. Through continuous innovation, platform flexibility, and a customer-first culture, Cisco is helping reshape the mobile IoT ecosystem and enabling industrial digitization at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

