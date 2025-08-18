Cognigy is recognized by Gartner® as a Leader for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms for its platform Cognigy.AI. Access a complimentary copy of the report.

"We believe being positioned in the Leaders Quadrant in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third time isn't just an acknowledgement-it's validation of the bold path we've taken," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and Co-founder of Cognigy. "We set out to redefine what's possible in customer service with Agentic AI, and Cognigy.AI is delivering on that promise every day. Enterprises worldwide are using our platform not only to automate but to elevate experiences-creating customer service that is smarter, more human, and built for what's next."

The Cognigy.AI platform powers next-generation customer service by creating AI Agents that combine automation, Generative AI, and real-time support for human agents. It delivers a full suite of capabilities, including intelligent self-service across voice and digital channels, agent assist with real-time guidance, and advanced orchestration that connects seamlessly with existing contact center systems. With built-in multilingual support, deep integrations, and enterprise-grade security, Cognigy.AI enables organizations to provide 24/7, hyper-personalized experiences at scale while boosting operational efficiency and employee satisfaction.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To learn more, access a complimentary copy of the report at https://www.cognigy.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-conversational-ai-2025.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is transforming the customer service industry with the most advanced AI Agent platform for enterprise contact centers. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers enterprises to deliver instant, hyper-personalized, multilingual service on any channel. By integrating Generative and Conversational AI to create Agentic AI, Cognigy delivers AI Agents that redefine customer experiences, drive satisfaction, and support contact center employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their contact center. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Nestlé, DHL, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.

