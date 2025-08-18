DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) ("Sitio" or the "Company") today announced that, at a special meeting of Sitio stockholders held today, the stockholders of the Company approved the previously announced merger (the "Merger") between Sitio and Viper Energy, Inc. ("Viper"). The Merger is anticipated to close on August 19, 2025.As previously announced, Sitio stockholders are entitled to receive 0.4855 shares of Class A common stock of New Cobra Pubco, Inc. ("New Viper") for each share of Sitio Class A common stock owned. Sitio Royalties Operating Partnership, LP ("Sitio Opco") unitholders are entitled to receive 0.4855 common units representing limited liability company membership interests in Viper Energy Partners LLC for each unit in Sitio Opco owned, along with 0.4855 shares of New Viper Class B common stock for each unit in Sitio Opco owned. Each share of Sitio Class C common stock owned will be canceled for no consideration and cease to exist.Sitio Class A common stock will be suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) prior to market open on August 19, 2025.About Sitio Royalties Corp.Sitio is a shareholder returns-driven company focused on large-scale consolidation of high-quality oil & gas mineral and royalty interests across premium basins, with a diversified set of top-tier operators. With a clear objective of generating cash flow from operations that can be returned to stockholders and reinvested, Sitio has accumulated over 275,000 NRAs through the consummation of over 200 acquisitions, as of June 30, 2025. IR contact:Alyssa Stephens(281) 407-5204IR@sitio.com

