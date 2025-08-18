VVater LLC: VVater Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Water Reuse Project for a $1.5B Multi-Use Real Estate Development in South Austin

Innovative water technology leader to deliver sustainable, high-purity drinking water solutions for one of Central Texas's most ambitious new communities.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Enervate, the world's premier innovator in advanced water treatment solutions, has been awarded the Direct Potable Reuse (DPR) & Water Reuse project for the highly anticipated multi-use development in South Austin. This milestone positions VVater at the forefront of sustainable water innovation for one of the region's most significant master-planned communities.

With award-winning technologies recognized by both the CES Best of Innovation Award and the World Future Award, VVater has built a global reputation for redefining water purity, safety, and resilience. Its selection for this development reflects a commitment to ensuring the development's residents and businesses have access to safe, sustainable, and exceptional quality drinking water, recycled and repurposed through advanced treatment to meet or exceed all potable standards.

"This project is a powerful example of where forward-thinking developers and city leadership meets proven water innovation. This new multi-use development is being built to last for generations, and we are proud to deliver water solutions that set it apart as a model for sustainable growth in Texas and beyond. As we see more Direct Potable Reuse and Indirect Potable Reuse projects come to life throughout Texas & California, it provides additional capacity with extremely high-quality water for water-restricted areas." said Kevin Gast, Chairman & CEO of VVater.

Located in South Austin, this development is designed as a vibrant, multi-use destination blending residential living, recreation, and community amenities. The developer has committed to integrating water infrastructure that supports long-term sustainability, with VVater's DPR system playing a central role in achieving that vision. As water becomes more scarce, more developers are looking to utilize DPR & IPR solutions to offset costs and ensure future capacity, with VVater seen as one of the leading entities in the US providing such solutions.

More details will follow as this highly anticipated multi-use real estate development is officially announced in the next few months. VVater is also positioned to receive additional orders for the development, including providing all aquatic water treatment for a large aquatic facility, managing wastewater treatment facilities, and supporting other advanced water infrastructure projects within this development.

